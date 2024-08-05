The series is also set a century or so after the events of the Dance of Dragons, the civil war that tore apart House Targaryen.

The six-episode series will follow the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall, known as "Dunk", and his resourceful squire "Egg", who is actually a young royal named Prince Aegon Targaryen.

So, who stars in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms? Here is everything you need to know.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms cast: Full list of stars in Game of Thrones' Dunk and Egg spin-off

The following cast members are confirmed for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall/'Dunk'

Dexter Sol Ansell as Prince Aegon 'Egg' Targaryen

Finn Bennett as Prince Aerion 'Brightflame' Targaryen

Bertie Carvel as Crown Prince Baelor 'Breakspear' Targaryen

Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle

Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon

Sam Spruell as Prince Maekar Targaryen

Read on for further information on these cast members and characters.

Peter Claffey plays Ser Duncan the Tall AKA 'Dunk'

Peter Claffey stars in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Max/YouTube

Who is Ser Duncan the Tall? A hedge knight of humble origins who gains a squire who is secretly a young Targaryen prince. Ser Duncan is the star of the Dunk and Egg novellas by George RR Martin, and he will one day become lord commander of the Kingsguard.

Where else have you seen Peter Claffey? An Irish actor and former professional rugby player, Claffey has starred in Bad Sisters, as Cormac Kelly in Wreck, and as Dunstan in Vikings: Valhalla.

Dexter Sol Ansell plays Prince Aegon 'Egg' Targaryen

Dexter Sol Ansell as a bald Prince Aegon 'Egg' Targaryen in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

Who is Prince Aegon Targaryen? A young Targaryen prince, the resourceful boy nicknamed 'Egg' becomes the trusted squire of Ser Duncan the Tall. The son of Prince Maekar Targaryen and Lady Dyanna Dayne, one day Prince Aegon will become King Aegon V Targaryen and sit on the Iron Throne. Egg is the youngest brother of Maester Aemon Targaryen, and is mentioned by the character as 'Egg' in Game of Thrones.

Where else have you seen Dexter Sol Ansell? Ansell previously played Lucas Taylor in Emmerdale, starred as David Saunders in The Midwich Cuckoos, Finlay in Hullraisers, and portrayed a young Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

Finn Bennett as Prince Aerion 'Brightflame' Targaryen

Finn Bennett. CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Who is Prince Aerion Targaryen? An older brother of Egg, Prince Aeron is notorious as one of the most sadistic and villainous members of the Targaryen family, and is despised by his younger brother Aegon. The cruel figure clashes with Ser Duncan in the Tales of Dunk and Egg.

Where else have you seen Finn Bennett? The Irish-British actor is best known for his role in True Detective: Night Country, but has also starred in Liar, Kiri and Domina.

Bertie Carvel as Crown Prince Baelor 'Breakspear' Targaryen

Bertie Carvel. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Who is Crown Prince Baelor 'Breakspear' Targaryen? The heir to the Iron Throne, the Prince of Dragonstone, and the Hand of the King to his father King Daeron II Targaryen. Known for his skill as a warrior and merciful nature, named after Baelor the Blessed, Baelor is also nicknamed 'Breakspear'. Baelor is the uncle of both Prince Aegon and Prince Aerion.

Where else have you seen Bertie Carvel? The Tony Award-winning thespian is known for his work on the stage, but also starred in Jonathan Strange & Norell, Doctor Foster, Dalgleish, The Sister, and recently played Tony Blair in The Crown.

Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle

Tanzyn Crawford. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Who is Tanselle? Tanselle is a puppeteer from Dorne who encounters Dunk and Egg on their adventures - and, in the novellas, Duncan falls in love with her.

Where else have you seen Tanzyn Crawford? The Australian actor has also starred in Servant, Tiny Beautiful Things and Swift Street.

Daniel Ings plays Ser Lyonel Baratheon

Daniel Ings. Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Who is Ser Lyonel Baratheon? A tall, swaggering warrior, Ser Lyonel Baratheon is the heir to the Baratheon ancestral seat of Storm's End and is known as 'The Laughing Storm'.

Where else have you seen Daniel Ings? The English actor is best known for his work in Psychoville, Lovesick, The Crown, Instinct, The English Game, I Hate Suzie, Sex Education, The Gold, and the Netflix series The Gentlemen.

Sam Spruell plays Prince Maekar Targaryen

Sam Spruell. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Who is Prince Maekar Targaryen? The Prince of Summerhall, Maekar is the younger brother of Crown Prince Baelor and is the father of Prince Aerion and Prince Aegon. One day, Maekar becomes King Maekar I Targaryen. A stern and strict figure, Maekar could be known for being unforgiving.

Where else have you seen Sam Sprurell? The British actor is best known for his villainous roles, appearing in films such as To Kill a King, London to Brighton, The Hurt Locker and Legend, along with television roles including Spooks, Mayday, Luther, Doctor Who and Fargo season 5.

