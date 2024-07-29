Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) has had to resort to unusual methods in her fight against the Greens, putting out a call for dragonseeds (Targaryen bastards) in order to find riders for the dragons Vermithor and Silverwing.

While we saw a fair few burnt to death in a brutal manner, Hugh Hammer and Ulf White (Tom Bennett) were successful – and are about to become a whole lot more important.

But, during those scenes, Hugh also made a reference to his silver-haired mother and revealed she was the aunt of the late King Viserys (Paddy Considine) and Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith).

Who is Hugh Hammer's mother in House of the Dragon?

Hugh Hammer's mother was Saera Targaryen, the ostracised daughter of King Jaehaerys.

Fans have been able to deduce the identity of Hugh's mother from what he said to his wife. "She worked in a pleasure house," he told her.

"She was granted more freedom than most, because of who she was. And because rich men paid more to f**k a woman with silver hair. She used to tell me I was no different from her brother’s boys, Viserys and Daemon."

Hugh Hammer in House of the Dragon season 2. HBO

Saera was the ninth child of King Jaehaerys and Queen Alyssane, and was known as the black sheep of the family. She started drinking at the age of 11 and lashed out when she didn't get the attention she craved – but she was also brave, charming, and sweet.

Her exile from court came when a prank saw her admit to her father that she'd slept with three of the lords at court. Alyssane talked Jaehaerys out of sending Saera away – until Saera attempted to flee with a dragon and she was imprisoned.

Jaehaerys sent Saera to live with the silent sisters, until she fled and began working in a pleasure house in Lys. While Alysanne wrote her letters and begged Jaehaerys to let her come home, he refused. Saera later moved to Volantis and became the owner of her own pleasure house. It's thought that Saera gave birth to Hugh while in Lys.

How is Hugh Hammer related to Viserys and Daemon Targaryen?

So, Hugh Hammer is the cousin of Viserys and Daemon.

The three share grandparents in King Jaehaerys and Queen Alysanne – while Hugh was born to Saera, Viserys and Daemon are the sons of her brother, Prince Baelon Targaryen.

