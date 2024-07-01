Ulf is introduced to us in a tavern scene, which is cut short by the arrival of King Aegon Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney). But before the royal enters the building, Ulf is mouthing off about supposedly being the bastard son of Baelon the Brave and the half-brother of Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith)

Who is Ulf White in House of the Dragon?

In Fire & Blood, Ulf is one of the dragonseeds of Dragonstone (a bastard of Valyrian descent) along with the likes of Hugh Hammer (the blacksmith we saw in episodes 1 and 2) and Nettles (who has yet to appear in the series).

In episode 3, we see his clear allegiance with the Blacks, as he refers to Jacaerys Velaryon (Harry Collett) as his nephew and the rightful heir to the Iron Throne – although he swiftly shuts up when Aegon enters the tavern for fear of his life.

As is shown in the series, Ulf is a big drinker and is unable to read or write.

Who plays Ulf White in House of the Dragon?

Tom Bennett at the House of the Dragon premiere. Kate Green/Getty Images

British actor Tom Bennett portrays Ulf White in House of the Dragon.

Bennett has appeared in various roles across British TV, including Christopher in PhoneShop.

He's also appeared in Ricky Gervais's After Life and the comedian's mockumentary Life on the Road as well as Mascots & Family Tree for Christopher Guest.

Bennett has also appeared on stage, including playing Del Boy in Only Fools and Horses The Musical at The Theatre Royal Haymarket.

Now, this is your final warning for book spoilers as they may be adapted into future episodes of House of the Dragon!

What happens to Ulf White in the book Fire & Blood?

In the Dance of Dragons, Ulf begins as a man-at-arms (a soldier usually of common descent) before being able to mount Silverwing when Jacaerys Velaryon calls for dragonriders, with the soldier fighting in the Battle of the Gullet.

Later, Ulf is granted a knighthood and, along with Hugh Hammer, is given lands on Driftmark.

However, when Ulf and Hugh are sent to defend the town of Tumbleton, they defect to the Greens. During the Second Battle of Tumbleton, Hugh is killed but a drunken Ulf somehow survives.

He goes on to admit his ambitions of claiming the Iron Throne for himself, but is soon poisoned by Ser Hobert Hightower.

