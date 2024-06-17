While fans' attention may have been on the brutal Blood and Cheese scene, Hugh Hammer has actually already made a brief appearance in season 2 episode 1. However, he's about to get a lot more important!

Played by Kieran Bew, he appeared at King's Landing in front of King Aegon Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) to represent the blacksmiths.

Here's everything you need to know!

Who is Hugh Hammer in House of the Dragon?

Hugh Hammer is a blacksmith who appears in front of King Aegon Targaryen, petitioning for blacksmiths to be paid in advance of making weapons.

He tells Aegon: "The smiths are all proud to support your cause against Rhaenyra. But iron costs have grown. A lone Scorpion a [long-range artillery weapon] takes weeks to build. To put it simply, we are struggling. If we could have crown's coin before we started work, it would bring great relief."

To Otto Hightower's (Rhys Ifans) dismay, Aegon grants Hugh's request, reasoning that he needs the "small folk" onside in the war to come.

Kieran Bew. John Phillips/Getty Images

That's the last we see of Hugh Hammer in episode 1, but there's a lot more to come. This is your last warning that there are major book spoilers ahead, which may be adapted in House of the Dragon in future!

During the Dance of Dragons, Hugh mounts Vermithor, the elderly dragon we met in House of the Dragon season 1, which once was ridden by King Jaehaerys I Targaryen. He goes on to fight on the side of the Blacks in the Battle in the Gullet.

However, in the book, Hugh lives in Dragonstone, whereas in the show he's seen in King's Landing, perhaps suggesting a deviation from the story in the novel.

Later on, Hugh is granted a knighthood, but during the First Battle of Tumbleton, he and Ulf White, known as the Two Betrayers, defect to the Greens. Hugh later has ambitions of becoming king but meets his demise ahead of the Second Battle of Tumbleton, being killed by Ser Jon Roxton.

Who is actor Kieran Bew?

Bew will be recognisable to fans for various roles, especially across British TV. He started his career with roles in Spooks, The Bill and Midsomer Murders.

He went on to appear in the series Crusoe, Silent Witness, and Da Vinci's Demons, as well as appearing in the 2017 Doctor Who episode Oxygen.

From 2017 to 2020, he starred as Ian Davis in Liar, and before his role in House of the Dragon, starred as Bill O'Hara in Warrior.

House of the Dragon season 2 continues on Sky Atlantic and NOW on 24th June 2024 – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.