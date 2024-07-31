Variety reports that a single TikTok account posted 14 videos and roughly 30 minutes of footage from the unaired finale, which have now gone viral on social media despite the original account being taken down.

HBO declined to comment on this story when approached by RadioTimes.com.

To avoid spoiling the episode we shall refrain from any plot details here, but the scenes shown are major plot developments for the show.

The finale will pick up from the seventh episode, titled The Red Sowing, which saw Queen Rhaenyra I Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) expand her roster of Dragonriders by recruiting bastards from the Targaryen family tree to ride the biggest dragons on Dragonstone.

The episode concluded with Rhaenyra empowered by now boasting new Dragonriders in the form of King's Landing blacksmith Hugh Hammer (Kieran Bew), tavern regular Ulf White (Tom Bennett), and fisherman Addam of Hull (Clinton Liberty), the last of whom is the bastard son of Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), the Hand of the Queen.

Meanwhile, Rhaenyra's husband King Consort Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) was forced to make some tough political decisions to ensure the support of the Riverlords while at Harrenhal.

Emma D'Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon season 2. HBO

Finally, Prince Regent Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) plotted his next move as his ailing brother King Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) faced a difficult recovery, and their mother Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) took time out away from court in the depths of depression.

