The first season saw battle lines drawn between the Greens - supporters of King Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) - and the Blacks - supporters of Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy).

So, where will new arrival Addam of Hull fit in, and who plays him in House of the Dragon?

Who is Addam of Hull in House of the Dragon?

Addam of Hull is a sailor who resides in Driftmark and is the brother of Alyn of Hull (Abubakar Salim).

Thanks to his brother Alyn saving the life of Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) during the conflict in the Stepstones, Addam stands to potentially benefit from this connection, and looks set to join the conflict on the side of House Velaryon in fighting for Queen Rhaenyra.

Who plays Addam of Hull in House of the Dragon?

Clinton Liberty. BENJAMIN CREMEL/AFP via Getty Images

Actor Clinton Liberty portrays Addam of Hull in House of the Dragon.

A 26-year-old Irish actor, Liberty is best known for his role in the series Holding and Normal People, and appeared in the Sky Cinema film This Christmas.

*Spoiler warning for the book Fire & Blood and potential spoiler warning for House of the Dragon.*

What happens to Addam of Hull in the book Fire & Blood?

Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull speaks with Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull in a shipyard in House of the Dragon season 2. Ollie Upton/HBO

In the book, Addam of Hull is the older brother of Alyn, and both are widely regarded to be the bastard sons of Lord Corlys Velaryon from his illegitimate union with their mother Marilda of Hull, but are instead claimed to be the sons of the Corly's late son Ser Laenor Velaryon.

As both boys are considered bastards of Valyrian descent, they, therefore, are seen as 'dragonseeds'.

In the book, after being recruited to fight for the Blacks in the civil war, Addam becomes a dragonrider and mounts Seasmoke, the former dragon of Lord Corlys's legitimate son, Ser Laenor Velaryon.

Lord Corlys asks Rhaenyra to legitimise both the two Hull brothers, and the older becomes Addam Velaryon, the heir to Driftmark and future Lord of the Tides.

Given that Addam appears to be the younger brother in the series, perhaps some changes are on the way...

