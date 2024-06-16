Among the allies on the side of Queen Rhaenyra is the legendary sailor and Lord of the Tides himself, Lord Corlys Velaryon aka The Sea Snake, portrayed by Steve Toussaint.

However, Lord Corlys has a formidable new ally of his own this season...

Who is Alyn of Hull in House of the Dragon?

Alyn of Hull is a sailor from Driftmark who saved the life of Lord Corlys Velaryon in the Stepstones while serving in the Velaryon fleet.

Speaking about Alyn's role in the series, actor Abubakar Salim told Entertainment Weekly: "We're so used to dealing with the upper echelons of society in this story, and they are always trying to climb to be part of that society, whereas Alyn doesn't care. He just does his job.

"He knows what he's good at and he knows what he wants. He cares not for those people who are sitting in their little thrones because that was crushed the day he was born."

Alyn's relationship with Lord Corlys will be a key one in the series, as will Alyn's relationship with his brother Addam of Hull.

Who plays Alyn of Hull in House of the Dragon?

Abubakar Salim. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Warner Bros

Abubakar Salim portrays Alyn of Hull in House of the Dragon.

A 31-year-old British actor was named a BAFTA Breakthrough Brit and was nominated for a British Academy Games Award for his voice work on Assassin's Creed Origins.

Salim has also starred in the series Jamestown, the HBO Max series Raised By Wolves, Fortitude and the film Napoleon.

*Spoiler warning for the book Fire & Blood and potential spoiler warning for House of the Dragon.*

What happens to Alyn of Hull in the book Fire & Blood?

Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull (left) with Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon in House of the Dragon. Ollie Upton/HBO

Alyn of Hull and his brother Addam serve as sailors and are the bastard sons of Marilda of Hull. With both boys being bastards of Valyrian descent they, therefore, are seen as 'dragonseeds'.

In the book, after being recruited to fight for the Blacks in the civil war, Alyn attempts to become a dragonrider but fails and is left scarred.

Regardless, Alyn becomes a major player in the Dance of Dragons as he and Addam are legitimised by Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen at the request of Lord Corlys Velaryon, with Alyn being named the heir to Driftmark and becoming Alyn Velaryon.

The fictional popular history novel provides several potential explanations for Lord Corlys's request, the most likely appearing to be that Alyn and Addam are the bastard sons of Lord Corlys from an indiscretion either during or before his marriage to Princess Rhaenys Targaryen.

Will this be the explanation for Alyn's importance in the series?

