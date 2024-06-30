One person who is recruited to the cause of the Greens is a member of House Hightower itself.

So, just who is Ser Gwayne Hightower in the House of the Dragon cast and who plays him? Here is everything you need to know.

Who is Ser Gwayne Hightower in House of the Dragon?

Ser Gwayne Hightower is the brother of Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and the son of Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans).

An arrogant knight from Oldtown in The Reach, Ser Gwayne joins in the military efforts of the Greens in the civil war.

Will Ser Gwayne disrupt the hierarchy of power among the military commanders of the Greens?

Who plays Ser Gwayne Hightower in House of the Dragon?

Freddie Fox attends the UK Premiere of "House Of The Dragon" Season 2 at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on June 10, 2024 in London, England. Samir Hussein/WireImage

British actor Freddie Fox plays Ser Gwayne Hightower in House of the Dragon.

A member of the Fox acting dynasty, Freddie has appeared in various stage works, along with the television series Worried About the Boy, Cucumber, Banana and White House Farm.

On the big screen, Fox has appeared in the films The Three Musketeers (2011), The Riot Club, Pride, Victor Frankenstein, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Black '47, and Fanny Lye Deliver'd.

*Spoiler warning for the book Fire & Blood and potential spoiler warning for House of the Dragon.*

What happens to Ser Gwayne Hightower in the book Fire & Blood?

In the book Fire and Blood, Ser Gwayne Hightower had lived most of his life at the Red Keep with his father Ser Otto Hightower, sister Alicent and mother.

In a tourney to celebrate King Viserys I Targaryen and Alicent's fifth wedding anniversary, Ser Gwayne was unhorsed by Ser Criston Cole.

At the outbreak of the Dance of Dragons, Ser Gwayne is named second-in-command of the City Watch to keep an eye on their loyalty to King Aegon II Targaryen.

In the book, Ser Gwayne was present at the outset of the succession crisis, when Grand Maester Orwyle visited Dragonstone to present terms to Rhaenyra Targaryen. In the show, this was portrayed in the season 1 finale when Ser Otto visited Dragonstone instead.

