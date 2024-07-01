The character, who is new to House of the Dragon, is a relation of the slippery Lord Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) and plays a key role in the third episode of the new season.

Here's everything you need to know about Ser Simon Strong and actor Simon Russell Beale.

Who is Ser Simon Strong in House of the Dragon season 2?

Ser Simon Strong is a knight of House Strong and the great uncle of Lord Larys Strong.

He currently governs Harrenhal – which is a contentious place, due to both the Greens and the Blacks attempting to take it as a toehold in their civil war.

Season 2 episode 3 sees parties head to Harrenhal, but how will Ser Simon Strong deal with them?

Who plays Ser Simon Strong in House of the Dragon?

British actor Sir Simon Russell Beale portrays Ser Simon Strong in House of the Dragon.

He has had an illustrious career across stage and screen, starting his career in the Royal Shakespeare Company and the National Theatre. He's won three Olivier Awards and one Tony Award

On the big screen, Beale first appeared in Orlando in 1992 and is also known for his roles in Persuasion, Hamlet, My Week with Marilyn, The Deep Blue Sea, Mary Queen of Scots, Benediction and The Outfit. He later won a BAFTA for his role in The Death of Stalin.

On TV, Beale is perhaps best known for his role in Penny Dreadful. In 2019, Beale was knighted.

This is your last warning for book spoilers as they may be adapted into future episodes of House of the Dragon!

What happened to Ser Simon Strong in the book Fire & Blood?

Matthew Needham as Lord Larys Strong in House of the Dragon season 2. HBO

The book's version of Ser Simon Strong is similar to the show's but less overtly contemptuous of Larys Storng.

In Fire & Blood, Daemon goes on to hold Ser Simon and his sons hostage. He's freed by Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) when he finally arrives, but Prince Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) believes Ser Simon to be a traitor and claims he too easily gave up Harrenhal.

Aemond goes on to duel Ser Simon, killing him and feeding him to Vhagar.

