Who wins in the House of the Dragon book? Major book spoilers within
Major spoilers for the book Fire and Blood.
The second season of House of the Dragon is continuing with flare in the latest episode.
The fourth instalment, The Dance of Dragons, named after the civil war between the members of House Targaryen finally broke out into open conflict between family members on the back of dragons, with one Targaryen left dead and another's fate left entirely unclear.
So, the clash between the supporters of Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and King Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) is sure to only get nastier and nastier and more lives will be lost.
So, in the book Fire and Blood penned by George R. R. Martin, who is ultimately the victor of the story?
This is your final warning for what happens next...
Major spoiler warnings for the book Fire and Blood and likely spoilers for House of the Dragon.
Ultimately, the Blacks win the Dance of Dragons war in the book Fire and Blood.
However, this does not come until after the most grievous losses on both sides in the conflict and the deaths of many key players.
After the deaths of the sons of King Aegon II Targaryen, revenge is sought on Dragonstone when Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen is executed by Aegon's dragon Sunfyre in front of her fourth son, Prince Aegon Targaryen, who was taken prisoner but is now his heir.
Following this victory and the retaking of King's Landing from rebels, the armies of the Greens are defeated on the Kingsroad and it becomes clear that the Blacks will soon retake the capital.
King Aegon II remains defiant, however, prompting him to be murdered by his men.
Rhaenyra and Daemon's son Prince Aegon is freed and ultimately crowned King Aegon III Targaryen.
The deaths of the majority of all living dragons during the conflict see the new monarch dubbed Aegon the Dragonbane.
The Targaryens stay in power for two centuries until Robert's Rebellion when the mad King Aerys II Targaryen is toppled by King Robert Baratheon.
House of the Dragon continues Monday 15th July 2024 on Sky Atlantic and NOW – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.
Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.