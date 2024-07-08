So, the clash between the supporters of Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and King Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) is sure to only get nastier and nastier and more lives will be lost.

So, in the book Fire and Blood penned by George R. R. Martin, who is ultimately the victor of the story?

This is your final warning for what happens next...

Major spoiler warnings for the book Fire and Blood and likely spoilers for House of the Dragon.

Who wins in the House of the Dragon book? Major book spoilers within

Emma D'Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon. HBO

Ultimately, the Blacks win the Dance of Dragons war in the book Fire and Blood.

However, this does not come until after the most grievous losses on both sides in the conflict and the deaths of many key players.

After the deaths of the sons of King Aegon II Targaryen, revenge is sought on Dragonstone when Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen is executed by Aegon's dragon Sunfyre in front of her fourth son, Prince Aegon Targaryen, who was taken prisoner but is now his heir.

Following this victory and the retaking of King's Landing from rebels, the armies of the Greens are defeated on the Kingsroad and it becomes clear that the Blacks will soon retake the capital.

Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon Targaryen in House of the Dragon season 2 HBO

King Aegon II remains defiant, however, prompting him to be murdered by his men.

Rhaenyra and Daemon's son Prince Aegon is freed and ultimately crowned King Aegon III Targaryen.

The deaths of the majority of all living dragons during the conflict see the new monarch dubbed Aegon the Dragonbane.

The Targaryens stay in power for two centuries until Robert's Rebellion when the mad King Aerys II Targaryen is toppled by King Robert Baratheon.

