Mysaria, who was formerly Daemon's spymaster, pledged her loyalty to Rhaenyra earlier this season when she freed Mysaria from being a prisoner in Dragonstone.

The spymaster then managed to save Rhaenyra's life from Ser Arryk Cargyll, and has been the queen's confidante ever since.

But, their relationship has continued to develop in a way that diverges completely from George RR Martin's novel Fire and Blood. Here's everything we know so far.

What's happened between Rhaenyra and Mysaria?

At the beginning of the season, we saw that Mysaria had survived the attack on her life that came from Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) at the end of season 1.

While she stowed away on a ship in hopes of escape, she was found by Ser Erryk Cargyll and taken as a prisoner to Dragonstone.

Mysaria had previously sold information to Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), with Daemon confronting her.

However, very candidly, Mysaria tells him that she served Otto as long as he had money for her. When she tells Daemon that she knows nothing of Otto's plans, he imprisons her.

Soon afterwards, he offers Mysaria her freedom in return for the names of assassins that could sneak into the Red Keep (which resulted in the brutal episode 1 storyline Blood and Cheese).

Following Jahaerys's death, Rhaenyra interrogates Mysaria, demanding to know her part in the murder. Mysaria tells the queen the truth - that she'd given Daemon two names in exchange for her freedom, and Rhaenyra takes her at her word, freeing her.

Shortly afterwards, Mysaria notices something's wrong when she sees Ser Arryk heading towards Dragonstone and saves Rhaenyra from an assassination attempt.

When the pair next meet, Rhaenyra offers her thanks, and Mysaria points out that her network of spies would be invaluable to Rhaenyra's cause.

When the queen is confused as to why Mysaria wants to help her, Mysaria says that she's only witnessed mercy from her rather than from the Greens - and it's what the smallfolk of King's Landing need in a ruler.

Mysaria also aids Rhaenyra in meeting with Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) in an attempt to prevent a fully-fledged war, telling her where she can find her alone in King's Landing.

In episode 6, the pair grow closer too, with the two of them enacting a plan to send food to the smallfolk of King's Landing.

During a later meeting, Rhaenyra says she fears that she cannot win the war, and thanks Mysaria for her loyalty.

Mysaria also opens up to Rhaenyra about a traumatic event in her childhood, and says she's grateful that the queen sees her as a worthy equal. She also says that she believes Rhaenyra is meant to be queen. Rhaenyra embraces Mysaria and the pair share a kiss.

So, what happens now between them? While the feelings seem strong on both sides, it's unclear whether it's a relationship purely born out of loneliness for the pair of them, or if it's set to become stronger.

One thing's for sure - Rhaenyra is all the more dangerous with Mysaria by her side.

What happens in the book?

Warning: Spoilers from the book Fire and Blood ahead, which may be adapted into future episodes of House of the Dragon.

In Fire and Blood, there's no romantic relationship between Rhaenyra and Mysaria. In the book, Mysaria becomes Daemon's paramour and becomes pregnant with his child, although she miscarries.

During the Dance of Dragons, she becomes Rhaenyra's unofficial mistress of whisperers - but Daemon continues his sexual relationship with her, apparently with Rhaenyra's approval.

In the book, Mysaria remains loyal to Rhaenyra for the rest of her life - so we would assume there's still a long road ahead for the two of them.

