Who play Ser Arryk and Ser Erryk Cargyll in House of the Dragon?
Meet two sworn knights of the Kingsguard in House of the Dragon.
The knights in the Kingsguard play a vital role in House of the Dragon.
At present, Ser Harrold Westerling (Graham McTavish) has served King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) loyally as Lord Commander, while Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) has gone from being the sworn protector and lover of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) to the right-hand man of Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke).
However, two rather memorable knights of the Kinsguard are set to play an even more important role in the events to come: Ser Arryk Cargyll and Ser Erryk Cargyll.
Yet, who plays these characters in House of the Dragon?
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Who are Ser Arryk Cargyll and Ser Erryk Cargyll in House of the Dragon?
Ser Arryk Cargyll and Ser Erryk Cargyll are identical twin brothers who serve as knights in the Kingsguard of King Viserys I Targaryen.
In the book Fire and Blood, Ser Erryk serves as a personal protector of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and is with her on Dragonstone when her father King Viserys dies.
In the series, both brothers are present in King's Landing when Viserys dies.
In the ninth episode, The Green Council, the pair set out on a mission for the Hand of the King, Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans).
In the conflicts to come, will the twin brothers find themselves on the same side?
Who plays Ser Arryk Cargyll in House of the Dragon?
Ser Arryk Cargyll is portrayed in House of the Dragon by the actor Luke Tittensor.
Along with his identical twin brother Elliott, Luke portrayed the character Carl Gallagher in the first season of the UK drama Shameless in 2004.
After leaving the role of Carl to Elliott alone, Luke went on to join the ITV soap Emmerdale in 2003 in the role of Daz Eden, the younger brother of Andy Sugden. Luke remained in the soap until 2009.
Luke later appeared in episodes of Waterloo Road, Casualty, Holby City, Our World War, and Moving On.
He also had a role in the 2014 film Madame Bovary.
Who plays Ser Erryk Cargyll in House of the Dragon?
Ser Erryk Cargyll is portrayed in House of the Dragon by the actor Elliott Tittensor.
The identical twin brother of Luke Tittensor, Elliott played the role of Carl Gallagher on the UK drama Shameless from 2004 until 2013.
Elliott has also appeared in episodes of Moving On, Chasing Shadows, Reg, and Silent Witness, as well as roles in the films Spike Island and Dunkirk.
From 2009 to 2014, Tittensor was in a relationship with the actress Kaya Scodelario.
Read more:
- How to watch House of the Dragon – where can you stream?
- Matt Smith says “daunting” Doctor Who prepared him for House of the Dragon
- House of the Dragon planned to last three or four seasons
- House of the Dragon review: Game of Thrones prequel soars
- Meet the cast of House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel series
- When is House of the Dragon set? Game of Thrones timeline explained
- What time is House of the Dragon released in the UK?
- What is the Dance of the Dragons? House of the Dragon war explained
- Where was House of the Dragon filmed?
- What is Dark Sister in House of the Dragon?
- What book is House of the Dragon based on? Fire and Blood book changes
- Your guide to the dragons of House of the Dragon
- What is Old Valyria, the Doom and High Valyrian in House of the Dragon?
- Game of Thrones books in order: A Song of Ice and Fire and more
House of the Dragon airs on Sky Atlantic and is available on NOW – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.