The knights in the Kingsguard play a vital role in House of the Dragon.

However, two rather memorable knights of the Kinsguard are set to play an even more important role in the events to come: Ser Arryk Cargyll and Ser Erryk Cargyll.

Yet, who plays these characters in House of the Dragon?

Who are Ser Arryk Cargyll and Ser Erryk Cargyll in House of the Dragon?

Ser Arryk Cargyll and Ser Erryk Cargyll are identical twin brothers who serve as knights in the Kingsguard of King Viserys I Targaryen.

In the book Fire and Blood, Ser Erryk serves as a personal protector of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and is with her on Dragonstone when her father King Viserys dies.

In the series, both brothers are present in King's Landing when Viserys dies.

In the ninth episode, The Green Council, the pair set out on a mission for the Hand of the King, Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans).

In the conflicts to come, will the twin brothers find themselves on the same side?

Who plays Ser Arryk Cargyll in House of the Dragon?

Ser Arryk Cargyll is portrayed in House of the Dragon by the actor Luke Tittensor.

Along with his identical twin brother Elliott, Luke portrayed the character Carl Gallagher in the first season of the UK drama Shameless in 2004.

After leaving the role of Carl to Elliott alone, Luke went on to join the ITV soap Emmerdale in 2003 in the role of Daz Eden, the younger brother of Andy Sugden. Luke remained in the soap until 2009.

Luke later appeared in episodes of Waterloo Road, Casualty, Holby City, Our World War, and Moving On.

He also had a role in the 2014 film Madame Bovary.

Who plays Ser Erryk Cargyll in House of the Dragon?

Ser Erryk Cargyll is portrayed in House of the Dragon by the actor Elliott Tittensor.

The identical twin brother of Luke Tittensor, Elliott played the role of Carl Gallagher on the UK drama Shameless from 2004 until 2013.

Elliott has also appeared in episodes of Moving On, Chasing Shadows, Reg, and Silent Witness, as well as roles in the films Spike Island and Dunkirk.

From 2009 to 2014, Tittensor was in a relationship with the actress Kaya Scodelario.

