Season 2 will see the admiral and her new mentees venture out into space in search of the original owners of the USS Protostar, with Dal R'El (Brett Gray), Gwyndala (Ella Purnell) and friends becoming official crew members aboard the Voyager-A.

After a close brush with cancellation, fans can now look forward to 20 more episodes of Star Trek: Prodigy – read on to find out exactly when you can watch on Netflix.

Dal R'El (Brett Gray) in Star Trek: Prodigy season 2. StarTrek.com

Star Trek: Prodigy season 2 will be available to stream on Netflix from Monday 1st July 2024.

More like this

The second season will consist of 20 episodes in total (matching the first), which will be released simultaneously in one bulk drop.

It's a great result for fans of the series, who were given quite the scare when Paramount Plus announced it had scrapped the show midway through production on season 2.

An exhaustive fan campaign – which included flying a plane with a Prodigy banner above the offices of the major streaming services – swayed Netflix into completing and releasing the 20 additional episodes.

We'll just have to wait and see if the story will continue beyond this point.

Star Trek: Prodigy season 2 cast

Star Trek: Prodigy season 2. StarTrek.com

Star Trek: Prodigy has a star-studded voice cast, which includes Kate Mulgrew back in the role of Kathryn Janeway after decades away from Gene Roddenberry's sci-fi universe.

The series co-stars Brett Gray (On My Block) as Dal R'El, Ella Purnell (Fallout) as Gwyn, Jason Mantzoukas (Invincible) as Jankom Pog, Angus Imrie (The Archers) as Zero and Dee Bradley Baker (Star Wars: The Bad Batch) as Murf.

Viewers should also listen out for Jimmi Simpson (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as Drednok and John Noble (Fringe) as the Diviner, while notable guest stars include Jameela Jamil (She-Hulk), Jason Alexander (Seinfeld) and Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer).

Star Trek: Prodigy season 2 plot

Star Trek: Prodigy showrunners Dan and Kevin Hageman teased that the latest batch of episodes are a "culmination" of the story, which sees the young crew "earn" the ship that they stole in the first outing.

They'll also be looking for the original owners of the USS Protostar, with help from their mentor: Admiral Janeway.

Star Trek: Prodigy season 2 trailer

Check out the trailer for Star Trek: Prodigy season 2 below for a taste of what's in store:

Star Trek: Prodigy season 2 is coming to Netflix on Monday 1st July 2024.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.