The series follows Vivian Cunningham (Last Night in Soho's Thomasin McKenzie) after she inherits her grandfather's clifftop home, which happens to be a suicide hotspot due to its location.

Her late grandfather dealt with this unfortunate situation by quite literally talking people off the edge, saving hundreds of lives in the process, with Vivian attempting to follow in his footsteps.

Witt co-stars in the comedy-drama as Vivian's brother, John, and spoke to RadioTimes.com about the Aussie series as it becomes available to stream in the UK on ITVX.

More like this

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"I think it's a wild, cathartic hug of a show that presents as one thing at the top, but as it progresses, it kind of turns into something different," he began.

"It's not an issue of the week kind of show. You're not gonna get people sitting down, and having these amazingly eloquent conversations about their innermost turmoil."

Witt continued: "It's about people being scrappy and stupid and doing the wrong things, and dealing with complex grief and suicidal ideation in ways that we see in real life.

"I think it's the truthful way of how we deal with this stuff. And hopefully, it gives people the ability to be able to kind of watch it through the lens of comedy – and then talk about it and for it not to [carry] so much of a stigma."

Thomasin McKenzie stars in Totally Completely Fine. Fremantle/ITV

Witt hailed the writing of Totally Completely Fine creator Gretel Vella, calling it "clever" and "unusual" in how it respectfully handles an incredibly serious subject matter, while still delivering moments of comedy.

Witt added: "It sets this kind of tone that's both incredibly dark, and gives the subject matter the weight that it deserves, but also has this really beautiful, beating heart at the centre of it. I've never read anything like it... it was just incredibly well observed.

"I feel that Brits and Aussies share a sort of sense of humour in that way; that kind of dark, anarchic vibe... it's a very specific kind of cathartic, crazy, wild sense of humour."

Totally Completely Fine is available to stream on ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.