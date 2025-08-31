Best dramas on ITVX
10 items
Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results
I Fought the LawFact-based drama about a woman who fought for 17 years to repeal the double jeopardy law following the murder of her daughter. Starring Sheridan Smith
One NightThree women confront the shocking events of their past in a six-part Australian drama created and written by Emily Ballou. Forty-year-old Simone (Nicole da Silva) has secretly penned a debut novel based on traumatic events from 20 years ago which devastated the lives of childhood best friends Tess (Jodie Whittaker) and Hat (Yael Stone). The release of the book stirs up uncomfortable old memories and forces a close-knit coastal community to relive traumas. Simone's fiction blurs with the sobering truth and the book threatens to poison sisterly solidarity
Ridley Season 2Return of the crime drama starring Adrian Dunbar as retired detective Alex Ridley and Bronagh Waugh as his former protégée, DI Carol Farman.
Karen Pirie Season 2Second season of the crime drama starring Lauren Lyle, based on a novel by Val McDermid.
Renegade NellA supernaturally gifted young woman stumbles upon a diabolical plot against the Queen of England in a fantastical action adventure created by Sally Wainwright (Happy Valley). In the early 18th century, Nell Jackson (Louisa Harland) returns from war to her family in Tottenham, blessed with superpowers thanks to a sprite named Billy Blind (Nick Mohammed). She dares to stand up to Thomas Blancheford (Jake Dunn), bullying son of local landowner Lord Blancheford (Pip Torrens), and is subsequently framed for murder. Nell goes on the run with her sisters George (Florence Keen) and Roxy (Bo Bragason) and turns to highway robbery to make ends meet. Her fearsome reputation attracts the attention of Robert Hennessey, Earl of Poynton (Adrian Lester), who covets Nell's abilities for his shadowy plot against the Royal Family
ShardlakeDuring the dissolution of the monasteries in the Tudor era, idealistic lawyer Matthew Shardlake is sent by Thomas Cromwell to investigate the death of a commissioner at a monastery in a remote town of Scarnsea. Whodunit adapted from CJ Sansom's Tudor mystery novels, starring Arthur Hughes
Malpractice Season 2More from the medical negligence thriller, with Tom Hughes starring as a psychiatric registrar being quizzed about a patient-related tragedy.
ArchieYoung Archie Leach escapes his childhood in Bristol and journeys to America as his older self, Cary Grant, falls in love with Dyan Cannon. Biopic, starring Jason Isaacs
Douglas Is CancelledA four-part comedy drama about cancel culture, written by Steven Moffat and starring Hugh Bonneville and Karen Gillan.
Mr Bates vs the Post OfficeFact-based drama about one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in British legal history, when hundreds of innocent subpostmasters and subpostmistresses were wrongly accused of theft, fraud and false accounting due to a defective IT system. Toby Jones stars, with Monica Dolan, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Alex Jennings, Ian Hart, Lia Williams, Will Mellor, Clare Calbraith, Shaun Dooley, Amit Shah, Lesley Nicol, Adam James and Katherine Kelly