In a new interview with GQ Hype, the Jon Snow actor has admitted he "might agree" with those who say the ending was rushed, but he doesn't see how there could have been another option given how "tired" the cast were.

"I think if there was any fault with the end of Thrones, is that we were all so f****** tired, we couldn't have gone on longer," he told the publication.

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones. Helen Sloan / HBO

He continued: "And so I understand some people thought it was rushed, and I might agree with them. But I'm not sure there was any alternative.

More like this

"I look at pictures of me in that final season and I look exhausted. I look spent. I didn't have another season in me."

As for how fans reacted to the series, Harington said: "Everyone is entitled to their opinion. I think there were mistakes made, story-wise, towards the end maybe. I think there were some interesting choices that didn't quite work."

Read more:

The finale was fairly controversial, with many fans split on how show bosses chose to close the chapter on Game of Thrones.

While some fans enjoyed the Westeros war, others were unimpressed with the pace of the story.

A year on from the finale, showrunner David Benioff admitted that there are things "we would do differently".

"I don't know if there's anything I would want to discuss publicly," he told Entertainment Weekly at the time.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Game of Thrones is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.