"I think for me it's just I've spent too long there," he said.

"And I wish them all the best and I hear it's wonderful and going really well. But I don't think I'll ever watch [House of the Dragon], and I don't think I'll watch Game of Thrones again for very many years."

Harington won't be returning to the Game of Thrones universe on-screen for the foreseeable too, after he confirmed that his Jon Snow-centred spin-off was "off the table".

More like this

In an interview with Screen Rant earlier this year, the actor explained that the project was in development but "currently, it's not".

He shared: "I hadn't really ever spoken about it, because it was in development. I didn't want it leaked out that it was being developed, and I didn't want the thing to happen where people kind of start theorising, getting either excited about it or hating the idea of it, when it may never happen. Because in development, you look at every angle, and you see whether it's worth it.

"And currently, it's not. Currently, it's off the table, because we all couldn't find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough. So, we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being. There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It's firmly on the shelf."

Kit Harington as Jon Snow and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones. HBO

Harington isn't the only Game of Thrones star yet to tune into the prequel series either, with Emilia Clarke previously telling Variety she just "can't do it".

"It's so weird, it's so strange," she said. "It's kind of like someone saying, 'Do you want to go to this school reunion that's not your year? You want to go back to that school reunion?' That's kind of how it feels. I'm avoiding it."

House of the Dragon season 2 came to an end this week, with the final episode achieving a season-high viewership in the US, although this was slightly down on the climax to season 1.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

House of the Dragon season 2 airs on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.