The series, which will be released on Paramount Plus on 13th December, will see Dexter transitioning from student to avenging serial killer, and learning to channel his inner darkness and bloodthirsty urges.

With the guidance of his father Harry, who was played by James Remar in the original series but is played here by Mr Robot's Christian Slater, he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement's radar.

You can watch the neon-infused trailer right here now:

The series will also chart Dexter's first steps on a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department, and also stars Patrick Dempsey, Molly Brown, James Martinez, Christina Milian, Alex Shimizu, Reno Wilson and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Michael C Hall will also be back, this time voicing the iconic inner monologue in Dexter's head.

We already know that this won't be the last time we see Hall's Dexter, after he last played the character in follow-up series Dexter: New Blood.

Hall will also be returning for Dexter: Resurrection, which will follow up with the titular character in the present day.

Hall said of returning to his iconic role in both Dexter: Original Sin and Resurrection: "It's pretty heady. I'm having flashbacks of the first time I came to Comic-Con. We were in this hall. That was… 75 years ago? It's amazing to still be alive.

"I cannot wait to watch this show. To a certain degree, I have a sense of what is coming. I've spent so much time with this character, and to go back to have those sort of imaginative blanks filled in this technicolour show... It's amazing."

Dexter: Original Sin will debut on Paramount Plus on 13th December 2024 – sign up for Paramount Plus here.

Dexter: Original Sin will debut on Paramount Plus on 13th December 2024 – sign up for Paramount Plus here.