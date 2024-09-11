Nothing else has yet been confirmed about the drama, but earlier this year it was reported by The Cinemaholic that Tennant would star in Broken News, a drama from writer Jack Thorne (Best Interests) for ITVX, delving into the phone hacking scandal.

The report said that it would be directed by Lewis Arnold and revolve around the demise of Rupert Murdoch's News of the World, as well as the investigation and arrest of over 100 individuals, plus the subsequent Leveson Inquiry.

Toby Jones. Joe Maher/Getty Images for the NTAs

On winning the Best Actor award at the NTAs, Jones said: "This means an awful lot, not just to me, but to the extraordinary people who inspired our show, some of whom are in the audience this evening."

Jones played Alan Bates in Mr Bates vs the Post Office, which focused on the Post Office scandal and resulted in the Government passing legislation to quash the wrongful convictions of subpostmasters and mistresses.

The drama was also awarded the Impact Award at the NTAs, recognising the real-world impact the drama had following its release.

As well as Mrs Bates vs the Post Office, Jones has recently starred in ITV's The Long Shadow, as well as the Apple TV+ film The Instigators.

Meanwhile, Tennant was seen returning to Doctor Who last year, while he will soon be seen in Rivals and The Thursday Murder Club.

