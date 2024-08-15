And now former 007 star Brosnan has shared two new images of those big names together on Instagram: one alongside his 90-year-old mother Mary and another with Osman, director Chris Columbus and none-other than Hollywood legend Steven Spielberg – who is serving as a producer on the film.

Alongside the latter image, he wrote the caption: "Look who dropped in to see us all on set the other day! None other than the great man himself Mr Steven Spielberg and the also great Mr Richard Osman. What a wonderful way to spend the summer of 2024 – gratitude abounds."

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It follows a photo which Osman shared from the set earlier this week, in which he posed alongside Spielberg and wrote: "On the set of #TheThursdayMurderClub Steven Spielberg meets a competition winner."

More like this

Alongside the aforementioned leading stars, the adaptation has an exceptionally starry supporting cast, with the likes of David Tennant, Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays, Richard E Grant, Tom Ellis, Ingrid Oliver and Jonathan Pryce all getting substantial roles.

Although it is an adaptation of just the first book in Osman's series, it seems very likely that if it is a success, more movies in the franchise will be produced.

The team certainly have plenty of material to work with – there are currently four novels in the series, with the second book being called The Man Who Died Twice, the third being called The Bullet That Missed and the fourth being called The Last Devil to Die.

Meanwhile, Osman is also hard at work on a fifth book, with the presenter and author announcing he was starting a draft earlier this month.

Spielberg continues to be prolific as a producer, while his most recent directorial effort was 2022's The Fabelmans. He is also set to direct a new "original event film" which is scheduled to release in 2026.

The Thursday Murder Club is yet to confirm a release date.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.