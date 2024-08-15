Thursday Murder Club star Pierce Brosnan shares new pics with cast
Brosnan is leading the cast of the Richard Osman adaptation alongside Dame Helen Mirren, Celia Imrie and Sir Ben Kingsley.
For fans of Richard Osman's best-selling cosy crime novels The Thursday Murder Club, there are few upcoming films more exciting than the Netflix adaptation of the first book in the series.
That's down not just to the massive popularity of the books but also due to the extremely impressive list of stars that has been assembled to bring the main characters to life – with Dame Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Celia Imrie and Sir Ben Kingsley leading the cast.
And now former 007 star Brosnan has shared two new images of those big names together on Instagram: one alongside his 90-year-old mother Mary and another with Osman, director Chris Columbus and none-other than Hollywood legend Steven Spielberg – who is serving as a producer on the film.
Alongside the latter image, he wrote the caption: "Look who dropped in to see us all on set the other day! None other than the great man himself Mr Steven Spielberg and the also great Mr Richard Osman. What a wonderful way to spend the summer of 2024 – gratitude abounds."
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
It follows a photo which Osman shared from the set earlier this week, in which he posed alongside Spielberg and wrote: "On the set of #TheThursdayMurderClub Steven Spielberg meets a competition winner."
More like this
Alongside the aforementioned leading stars, the adaptation has an exceptionally starry supporting cast, with the likes of David Tennant, Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays, Richard E Grant, Tom Ellis, Ingrid Oliver and Jonathan Pryce all getting substantial roles.
- Richard Osman teases Thursday Murder Club movie with first pic from set
- Richard Osman's Thursday Murder Club adds Richard E Grant, Tom Ellis and Ingrid Oliver
Although it is an adaptation of just the first book in Osman's series, it seems very likely that if it is a success, more movies in the franchise will be produced.
The team certainly have plenty of material to work with – there are currently four novels in the series, with the second book being called The Man Who Died Twice, the third being called The Bullet That Missed and the fourth being called The Last Devil to Die.
Meanwhile, Osman is also hard at work on a fifth book, with the presenter and author announcing he was starting a draft earlier this month.
Spielberg continues to be prolific as a producer, while his most recent directorial effort was 2022's The Fabelmans. He is also set to direct a new "original event film" which is scheduled to release in 2026.
The Thursday Murder Club is yet to confirm a release date.
Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.