Harlan Coben teases "surprising" ending to new Netflix drama Missing You: 'Even I got it wrong'
The new series is expected to arrive on the streamer next year.
Harlan Coben's new series Missing You is expected to arrive next year, and the writer himself has now teased just how surprising and twisty fans can expect it to be.
Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com on the red carpet for this year's National Television Awards (NTAs), Coben said the new show was "so much fun to make".
"It's only five episodes so you watch it very quickly," he explained. "The ending is so surprising that I actually watched it and I got it wrong. And I wrote it!
"But it will also really, genuinely move you. You're going to shed a little bit of a tear."
Missing You is set to star Rosalind Eleazar, Jessica Plummer, Ashley Walters, James Nesbitt, Sir Lenny Henry and more, while Richard Armitage is also returning, having starred in all of Coben's Netflix adaptations thus far – with the creator describing him as his "lucky charm".
While speaking with RadioTimes.com, Coben also opened up on working with Fool Me Once's Michelle Keegan, who was nominated at tonight's NTAs.
He said of Keegan: "She's the best. You know, a lot of people have asked me a lot of questions about the show, why she's a star, and all the things. Besides the obvious, she's really authentic. I think that people sense that this a good person, a kind person, a talented person, a strong person, and she is.
"She has an authenticity that you just can't fake. Every day on set – this was a hard shoot for her, you can imagine, all of the stunts – every day a smile, a kind word for everybody, and it meant so much to everybody in the cast and crew that if she was going to bring the energy, we all had to.
"So it was an honour working with Michelle, I'm so thrilled for her."
