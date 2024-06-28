The series, which comes from Harlan Coben and Danny Brocklehurst, follows a forensic psychologist who returns home after his father’s suicide and and starts having disturbing experiences that can’t be explained.

He soon becomes entangled in a series of cold-case murders as he tries to unravel the mystery surrounding his father’s death and his sister’s murder 25 years ago.

Harlan Coben. Chesnot/Getty Images

Lazarus is just one of a number of Coben projects on the way, with Netflix also working on two new adaptations of his novels, Missing You and Run Away.

The cast of Missing You has already been unveiled, with Slow Horses star Rosalind Eleazar in the lead as Detective Kat Donovan, while Jessica Plummer, Richard Armitage, Ashley Walters and James Nesbitt are amongst those in major supporting roles.

Coben recently revealed why his most famous character, Myron Bolitar, has not yet appeared on screen, saying that he's yet to spot the right actor for the former basketballer-turned-detective.

He said he had a very specific idea of the character in his head and that no one has fit the bill so far, even as Netflix is reported to be in early development on a Bolitar series.

