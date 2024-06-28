Harlan Coben's Lazarus adds Moonflower Murders and The Dry stars to cast
Kate Ashfield and Roisin Gallagher are amongst the new stars joining Bill Nighy, Sam Claflin and Alexandra Roach.
Kate Ashfield, star of Moonflower Murders and Shaun of the Dead, and Roisin Gallagher, known for The Lovers and The Dry, have both been cast in Harlan Coben's new Prime Video show Lazarus.
Other new stars added to the series include David Fynn (The Inbetweeners), Karla Crome (Toxic Town) and Curtis Tennant, all of whom will join leads Bill Nighy, Sam Claflin and Alexandra Roach.
The series, which comes from Harlan Coben and Danny Brocklehurst, follows a forensic psychologist who returns home after his father’s suicide and and starts having disturbing experiences that can’t be explained.
He soon becomes entangled in a series of cold-case murders as he tries to unravel the mystery surrounding his father’s death and his sister’s murder 25 years ago.
Lazarus is just one of a number of Coben projects on the way, with Netflix also working on two new adaptations of his novels, Missing You and Run Away.
The cast of Missing You has already been unveiled, with Slow Horses star Rosalind Eleazar in the lead as Detective Kat Donovan, while Jessica Plummer, Richard Armitage, Ashley Walters and James Nesbitt are amongst those in major supporting roles.
- Harlan Coben explains Fool Me Once ending: 'Putting a twist on that genre was intriguing'
- Dead Hot’s Charlotte Coben on what she learnt from working with dad Harlan
Coben recently revealed why his most famous character, Myron Bolitar, has not yet appeared on screen, saying that he's yet to spot the right actor for the former basketballer-turned-detective.
He said he had a very specific idea of the character in his head and that no one has fit the bill so far, even as Netflix is reported to be in early development on a Bolitar series.
