They join already announced cast members for the thriller including Rosalind Eleazar, Jessica Plummer, Richard Armitage, Lenny Henry, Steve Pemberton, Samantha Spiro, Lisa Faulkner and Mary Malone. Filming has already started in the UK.

The series follows Eleazar's Detective Kat Donovan as she finds her fiancé Josh (Walters) on a dating app, after he suddenly disappeared years ago.

Josh's reappearance then forces her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past.

Victoria Asare-Archer will act as the lead writer on the series, which is being produced by Quay Street Productions.

Asare-Archer said in a statement: "Kat Donovan was a thrill to write - she’s such a brilliantly messy, complicated woman. I'm really excited that we have a hugely talented ensemble cast on board - it's a dream! I can't wait to see them dive into Harlan’s world."

Nicola Shindler and Richard Fee, executive producers for Quay Street Productions, added: "We're delighted to have Victoria Asare-Archer adapting Harlan's brilliant book for Netflix. Missing You is a thrilling ride with a huge heart and we have a wonderful cast to bring it to life."

Missing You was announced at the same time as another Coben adaptation, Run Away, which will see a man's seemingly perfect life thrown into chaos when his eldest daughter goes missing, only to resurface high on drugs in a public park.

Missing You will stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

