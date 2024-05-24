Moonflower Murders serves as a sequel to Magpie Murders. As we see in the clip, Susan is in for a shock when she sees Atticus once again.

In the mysterious teaser, Susan can be seen sitting on a wall with a gorgeous view before she packs up her things and comes across Atticus, who sees her from afar and lifts his hat.

You can watch the full clip here.

Moonflower Murders picks up where Magpie Murders left off. Susan has left the world of publishing and is living in Crete, but her peace is disturbed "by the shadow of a murder" that took place eight years prior.

The official synopsis continues: "Alan Conway visited the hotel and wrote a novel based on what happened there. Cecily Treherne, the young woman who helps run the hotel, read the book and believed the wrong man had been arrested. Now she has disappeared.

"Can Susan uncover the secret hidden in the book and find Cecily before it is too late?"

Manville and McMullan won't be the only returning roles, either, with several of the Magpie Murders cast reprising their roles.

Returning cast members include Alexandros Logothetis (The Island) as Andreas, Daniel Mays ( The Long Shadow) as Locke/Chubb, Claire Rushbrook (Sherwood) as Kate, Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones) as Alan Conway, Matthew Beard (Dracula) as James, and Sanjeev Kohli (Dog Squad) as Sajid Khan.

In addition to this, there are an array of newcomers joining the cast, including Mark Gatiss (Sherlock) as Parris/Berlin, Rosalie Craig (Anatomy of A Scandal) as Lisa/Melissa, Pippa Bennett-Warner (Gangs of London) as Madeline and Adrian Rawlins (Slow Horses) as Lawrence/Lance.

The new series has been teased as "gloriously entertaining, inventive and original" and "simply irresistible" by Sue Deeks, Head of Programme Acquisition for the BBC – viewers are in for a treat!

