BBC lands Anthony Horowitz mystery with Happy Valley and The Tourist stars
The new mystery thriller series will be titled Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue.
The BBC has acquired an original new series from acclaimed novelist and screenwriter Anthony Horowitz, titled Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue.
The six-part series will tell the story of a plane crash in the Mexican jungle, after which all the bodies are recovered and placed in a morgue. However, it turns out that only one of them died in the crash, and all the other passengers were murdered afterwards, each one in a unique way.
The series will flash back to uncover the truth, as the crash survivors fight against the heat, a shortage of supplies, the dangers of the jungle and each other, all leading up to what has been called "a jaw-dropping reveal". Filming recently started in the Canary Islands.
The show's cast includes Eric McCormack (Will & Grace), David Ajala (Star Trek: Discovery), Lydia Wilson (The Swarm), Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets), Siobhán McSweeney (Derry Girls), Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (The Tourist), Adam Long (Happy Valley) and Jan Le (The Capture).
Sue Deeks, head of BBC programme acquisition said: "Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue is an ingenious, original and suspenseful murder mystery multiplied by nine! It is absolutely guaranteed to keep viewers riveted to their screens until the very end."
Horowitz is known for writing the Alex Rider book series, which was most recently adapted into a series on Prime Video that wrapped up with its third season this year.
He is also created the ITV drama Foyle's War, and wrote both Magpie Murders and Moonflower Murders, the former of which has already been adapted, and the latter of which will be airing as a follow-up drama on BBC One this year.
Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue will air on MGM+ in the US, and the head of MGM+, Michael Wright, said in a statement: "Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue is a clever and wildly entertaining addition to MGM+’s growing slate of cinematic, edge-of-your-seat thrillers.
"Anthony Horowitz has spun a masterfully inventive web of deception and intrigue that keeps audiences guessing until the very last axe falls."
Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue is coming to BBC and BBC iPlayer.
