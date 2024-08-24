Now, he is adding a fourth to that list with Missing You, which will also star Rosalind Eleazar, Jessica Plummer, Ashley Walters and James Nesbitt, among others.

Armitage recently spoke with RadioTimes.com exclusively about his new audiobook The Cut, and in doing so gave an update on Missing You - and when fans might be able to see it on Netflix.

Harlan Coben. Chesnot/Getty Images

Armitage said of Missing You: "That has all wrapped up now. It was amazing. I couldn't believe my luck when I was asked to come back for a third time to do Fool Me Once, and I raised my eyebrows and said, 'Are you sure?'

"And then they asked me to come for a fourth time, and I said, 'You're crazy. You're absolutely crazy, but yes, I'd love to.'

"And I describe myself as their lucky underpants, that they just think they don't want to do one without me. But I have to say, it's built from The Stranger to Stay Close to Fool Me Once, they've gradually sort of gathered this following.

"And I understand why, because Harlan Coben is the master of the sort of cliffhanger, and his books are page-turners that you can't put down, and they adapt so brilliantly for television drama."

He continued: "I think Netflix has just realised that his back catalogue, his canon of work, is just deliciously adaptable, and they could just keep going like this for probably the next 10 years, and I don't know if I'll be in all of them. I never say never.

"A hat-trick is three goals, isn't it? I think a poker is four - I'm about to do the Harlan Coben poker.

"But, yeah, it's a great story, slightly shorter in format, but starring Lenny Henry and my co-star from Uncle Vanya, Rosalind Eleazar. So yeah, I look forward to seeing that, I think January next year."

Armitage's new audiobook, The Cut, is now available to listen to on Audible, and it stars his co-star from The Stranger, Jacob Dudman.

Missing You is coming soon to Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

