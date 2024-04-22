Asked if he ever has 'pinch-me moments' in his career, Armitage said: "I remember getting to New Zealand to shoot The Hobbit and not unpacking. I genuinely thought I was going to be fired and sent home because they had made the wrong choice.

"Not in a million years would my nine-year-old self, reading the books, ever have imagined that he’d be starring in the films!"

Richard Armitage as Thorin Oakenshield in The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug. Warner Bros

In Red Eye, Armitage plays Dr Matthew Nolan, who is arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman during a recent business trip to China when he lands in the UK.

As he is extradited back to China, with DC Hana Li (Jing Lusi) as his police escort, it appears there is a larger conspiracy at play, with multiple incidents affecting the flight.

Armitage told RadioTimes.com what drew him to the role, saying: "One of the things that I was attracted to about the role was, by default, as a doctor, he's somebody that we should trust. He's taken the Hippocratic Oath to do no harm.

"So, therefore, the accusation of killing someone and leaving them for dead strikes me as unfair."

He continued: "Normally, I would probably have written a biography of him, but I didn't. I focused on his job and I focused on the here and now, because I wanted this man to be an enigma.

"I did like the idea of the viewer fluctuating between completely trusting him and really having serious doubts about who he really is."

