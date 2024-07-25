The new Audible series will follow protagonist Ben Knot across two timelines, with Dudman narrating Ben’s past and Armitage narrating his current day.

As per the synopsis: "The Cut is set in the sleepy village of Barton Mallet, where the old ruins of Blackstone Mill watch over the residents as they go about their quiet lives. Ben Knot and his friends are looking forward to a summer of fun and freedom once their last year of school is over.

"The class of 1994 have been through a lot together, good and bad, but teasing turns to bullying when the Knot gang target younger boy Mark Cherry. As tensions rise and violence escalates, the group fractures and tragedy strikes. Before the summer is over, one of them will be killed. Murdered by someone they called a friend."

It continues: "Thirty years on, Ben is an award-winning architect who has moved his family – his girlfriend and two kids - back to the village where he grew up, and things are starting to unravel. Ben’s glittering career is starting to tarnish as some shady business deals have put him on the path to bankruptcy, and the murderer from all those years ago is poised to be released from prison.

"When Ben’s son Nate, a budding actor, lands the leading role in a new horror movie, and the film crew descend on the village to start shooting, Ben’s paranoia makes him question the film makers’ motives. Ben is desperate for answers and will stop at nothing to keep his family safe. If the first cut is the deepest, then the last cut is going to end it all."

On the announcement of Dudman's casting, author and star of The Cut, Armitage, said: "I was so thrilled Jacob said yes. I’m honoured that he’s bringing his vocal skill and sensitivity as an actor to The Cut. He totally rocks the ‘90s."

Dudman also said of his role: "Richard’s ability to draw us in is what makes him such a phenomenal talent, and a wonderful man. I am honoured to have been trusted with such an intimate story, teeming with heart and humour. A wonderful audiobook that I didn’t want to end."

Of course, Armitage is no stranger to the TV screen having recently starred in ITV's Red Eye and Fool Me Once and having been recently confirmed as joining the cast of Netflix's latest Harlan Coben adaptation, Missing You.

Dudman is also known for his roles in The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die, Medici and Fate: The Winx Saga. But this isn't his first foray into audio dramas, with Dudman having worked on various Doctor Who audio dramas for Big Finish Productions.

The Cut is available to pre-order now and will exclusively be available on Audible on August 22nd 2024.

