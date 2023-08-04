Whether a die-hard bookworm or avid podcast fan, Audible has a huge selection of titles available to download or stream with a membership, for all your tastes and fancies. Books are either read out to you by a narrator, the title’s author or a well-known celebrity, while podcasts often have famous hosts.

Featuring all-time classics, topical new releases, trendy must-reads and original podcasts, there are thousands of titles to choose from so you can listen to your favourites wherever you go. There are biographies and memoirs, thrillers and mysteries, road trip listens, children’s audiobooks and so much more, with titles including Harry Potter, Prince Harry’s Spare, The Thursday Murder Club and Stephen Fry’s Mythos, narrated by himself.

For some of our favourites here at RadioTimes.com, check out our round-ups of the best audiobooks and the best non-fiction audiobooks that you'll find on Audible. We've also got something for the little ones with our list of the best kids' audiobooks, too.

Ready to kick things off and give Audible a go? Read on for all you need to know about getting a 30-day free trial.

For more on Audible, check out how does Audible work to find out everything you need to know about the service, and take a look at the best Audible deals for some of the top offers this month.

Sign up now and get a 30-day free trial of Audible

How to get an Audible free trial in the UK

Keen to try the service? Lucky for you, it’s really quite simple. Make sure you have an Amazon account, then all you need to do is create a new Audible account to start listening to your favourite titles. Either use it via your internet browser or download the Audible app onto your device. Compatible devices include iOS or Android mobiles, Fire tablets, Kindles, Sonos devices, any Alexa-enabled device and more.

The free trial is only available to new Audible customers who have not had an account before or taken a free trial. You can cancel at any time during your trial and you won’t be charged. After that, an Audible subscription will be £7.99 per month in the UK, with one credit per month. For more on how the credits work, read all about it in our article How does Audible work?

What does an Audible free trial include?

Sign up for a 30-day free Audible trial and start listening to thousands of podcasts, audiobooks and Audible originals for nothing.

The free trial includes access to all titles in the Audible library, with one credit to use. Credits are used as the service’s internal currency - one credit will purchase one audiobook. However there are plenty of titles which are available for free, there are monthly and daily offers, and you can listen to all the Audible Originals, so you are not limited to just one title. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you get two credits in the free trial. At the end of your free trial, all titles taken and purchased with a credit will remain in your library forever.

Some of our top picks include the best-selling novel Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus, the candid memoir This Much Is True, written and narrated by Miriam Margoyles, and for the kiddies: Roald Dahl’s Matilda, narrated by Kate Winslet.

There are also sleep podcasts presented by stars including Sienna Miller and Jamie Dornan, Sci-Fi and fantasy books, and titles on personal development with categories including health, diet and nutrition, and physical illness and disease.

If you’re convinced by the trial, your membership will automatically renew after 30 days (unless you cancel) so you can continue enjoying your favourite audio entertainment, hassle-free.

What happens when the free trial ends?

Your Audible membership will automatically renew after your 30-day free trial, with a price of £7.99 per month, unless you cancel it.

Do you love reading as much as listening? Don't miss our pick of the very best Kindle deals and explainer on how Kindle Unlimited works.