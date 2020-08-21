Best Kindle deals ahead of Prime Day and Black Friday

Lots of Amazon’s very own technology and gadgets, including the Kindle, are now on offer. Be sure to take a look at our daily updates on the best Amazon Black Friday deals.

Although their Fire Sticks and Alexas are hugely popular now, we can’t forget that it was the Kindle that started off their tech revolution all those years ago.

Still going strong today many generations of devices later, the Kindle is now available in several different models. These include the Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite and the Kindle Oasis – with features such as light sensors, 4G connectivity, and connection to Amazon’s Audible services.

Ahead of the surefire rush and potential sellout during Black Friday at the end of the month, we’ve found the best Kindle deals available now – and why not check out the best Kindle Paperwhite cases to go with it?

Right now, there are some great discounts on various Kindle models. When one retailer reduces the price, others often follow suit in order to stay competitive. For this reason, the standard Kindle is currently reduced by £20 from £69.99 to £59.99 at a range of retailers, while the Kindle Oasis also sees reductions of £60 from multiple sellers.

Where to buy the Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Oasis

The extensive Kindle range is available at all good tech retailers such as Currys PC World, Argos, and Very, as well as creator Amazon.

See the very best deals below, as well as a description so you can decide what model is right for you.

Best price for Kindle

The standard Kindle E-Reader – but certainly no slouch. With an adjustable front light, glare-free display, compatibility with Audible, and the ability to highlight, translate, and define text, there’s never been so many different ways to read a book.

As a Kindle, there is, of course, access to millions of books, with enough memory to carry thousands around at any one time, as well as BlueTooth connectivity in order to listen to audiobooks. Amazon Prime members can also access over a thousand books for free.

Kindle deals (usually £69.99):

Best price for Kindle Paperwhite

With twice the memory of the standard Kindle and an improved resolution, the Kindle Paperwhite packs a lot into its thin frame. It’s also completely waterproof, lasting as long as 60 minutes while submerged – meaning as well as protection from spilt drinks, you can read at the beach, pool or in the bath without worry.

You can also shell out a bit more for a version with free 4G connectivity – that’s right, internet connectivity wherever you go completely free of charge.

Kindle Paperwhite deals:

Best deals for Kindle Oasis

The VIP of Kindles, the Kindle Oasis (usually £229.99 for 8GB or £259.99 for 32GB) has all the features of the cheaper models as well as a bigger screen, a customisable warm screen shade, auto-adjusting light sensors and an ergonomic design perfect for one-handed reading.

The Kindle Oasis has a 4G edition also, meaning you’re never without access to new books!

Kindle Oasis deals:

We also suspect that Kindles will see some great savings during Amazon Prime Day and Amazon’s Black Friday sales.

