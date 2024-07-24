The cast will be lead by Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Juliet Landau, while Alimi Ballard (One of Us Is Lying), Mara Wilson (Mrs Doubtfire) and Warren Brown (Luther) will all play crucial roles.

The audio drama comes from writer James Goss, known for his previous Doctor Who and Torchwood Big Finish productions, and will be made up of at least two volumes.

Juliet Landau, Mara Wilson, Warren Brown and Alimi Ballard for Vam PD. Big Finish

The first volume of three episodes will release in October 2024, while the second volume of three will release in February 2025, and both are available to pre-order now.

The synopsis for the drama says: "Throughout the series, the officers crack down on illegal blood-tasting parties, discover a thriving red market, investigate a cult that offers vampires the ability to walk in the sun, and more – all in a night’s work."

Producer Lizzie Worsdell said: "I am so excited for everyone to hear Vam PD. It features two iconic leads in Mara Wilson and Juliet Landau, as well as a stellar supporting cast.

"The writing is brilliantly clever, witty and camp – a take on a vampire story that we haven't encountered before. Listeners can expect mystery, comedy, a bit of gore and lots of vampires! If you like Buffy or Lucifer, this is the series for you."

Meanwhile, Landau said: "Big Finish reached out and said that James Goss had written the role of Catrin for me. I initially wasn’t sure I wanted to do another vampire project, but then I started reading the scripts and began laughing out loud – which isn’t something I generally do.

"I’m a person who thinks, 'That’s funny,' rather than laughing. But I was guffawing. In fact, my husband Dev asked from the other room, 'What’s going on in there? What are you doing?' And I said, 'Vam PD! That’s what’s happening!'"

Wilson added: "First and foremost, Vam PD is really bloody funny. But it's also got suspense, it's got hijinks, it's got lore, it's got camaraderie, it's even got a touch of sweetness. But above all, it's funny. And yes, there's a lot of blood. I mean, they're vampires - of course there's blood."

