They will see the Doctor and Yaz going on a new set of adventures through time and space, with Whittaker saying she's "over the moon" to be returning to the role.

She said in a statement: "I’m over the moon to be joining Big Finish for more adventures in the TARDIS. Recording the Thirteenth Doctor and Yaz is a really lovely thing to revisit.

"One of the things Mandip and I used to love on Doctor Who was getting in, doing a new episode and meeting a brand new cast.

"I just can’t wait to step back into the boots, pull on the coat and get cracking. One thing’s for sure: it’s going to be brilliant."

Gill added: "Doctor Who has been a huge part of my career and personal life, and I am looking forward to seeing how I can further enrich my character through this exhilarating series.

"To be able to work with Jodie again is a dream come true, we have such a special friendship, I’m sure the recordings will be filled with laughter."

Whittaker and Gill were last seen on screen together as the Doctor and Yaz in 2022's The Power of the Doctor.

Whittaker will now join a host of Doctors who have made the transition from TV to audio, a line-up which also includes Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann, Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Jo Martin, David Bradley and John Hurt.

Martin's Big Finish debut, which will be heard in Once and Future: Coda – The Final Act, was announced just earlier this week, and will be released in early 2025.

Big Finish’s chairman, Jason Haigh-Ellery, said: "This year, Big Finish is celebrating its 25th anniversary of producing full-cast Doctor Who audio drama – so, when we were granted the licence to create new stories set during the Thirteenth Doctor’s era, we immediately set to work.

"I am delighted that the inimitable Jodie and Mandip have decided to return to their roles with us, and I’m excited to welcome them to Big Finish.

"Alongside our two other forthcoming series for the Fugitive Doctor (played by Jo Martin) and the Master (played by Sacha Dhawan), 2025 has never looked brighter for the Thirteenth Doctor and her fam."

Big Finish creative director Nicholas Briggs added: "Jodie and Mandip were so welcoming to me when I worked on set with them in the TV show, so I’m looking forward to repaying the compliment. They’re lovely people and they’re full of enthusiasm for this project."

