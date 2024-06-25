From the tense landmine of Boom to uncovering the events of the night that Ruby was born in Empire of Death, this season of Doctor Who certainly had it all – but which episode was the best?

Well, we posed that exact question to RadioTimes.com readers, who have responded in their droves.

With the likes of Space Babies, The Devil's Chord, Dot and Bubble and all the other season 14 episodes to choose from, there was one clear winner.

After more than 4,000+ votes in total, 73 Yards was the winner of the best episode in our exclusive poll.

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who episode 73 Yards. ,BBC Studios,James Pardon

The fourth episode in the new run of Doctor Who saw the Doctor and Ruby land the TARDIS on the Welsh coast as Ruby embarked on the strangest journey of her life. It definitely dived headfirst into Welsh folk horror, and saw Ruby having to reckon with a woman in the distance who kept watching her.

The storyline was recently revisited in the season finale, Empire of Death, but it's safe to say that the episode left quite the impression on viewers.

Previously speaking to RadioTimes.com, showrunner Russell T Davies revealed more about the mystery villain at the heart of 73 Yards, saying: "Episode 4 has got possibly the strangest villain you’ll ever see. You have to come and watch – even in an interview like this, it’s hard to describe. You’ve got to come and watch episode 4 to understand what’s going on."

As for the rest of the season 14 episodes, coming in at second place was Boom, the third episode of the run that was written by returning Steven Moffat and saw the Doctor stuck in quite the nail-biting explosive scenario.

In third position, with 14% of the vote, was sixth episode Rogue, which guest starred Jonathan Groff. The Regency-era episode also boasted the likes of Indira Varma and Paul Forman and, at the time of its 7-day figures being released, had achieved an impressive season high.

The full list of poll results are as follows:

73 Yards - 1,290 votes Boom - 1,040 votes Rogue - 595 votes Dot and Bubble - 487 votes The Legend of Ruby Sunday - 374 votes The Devil's Chord - 217 votes Empire of Death - 127 votes Space Babies - 37 votes

Where did your favourite finish?

Doctor Who season 14 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

