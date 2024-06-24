Now season 14 has come to an end, fans will have to wait until December to get their next dose of the Doctor's adventures, but in the meantime, let's take a look back at season 14.

From exciting guest stars to romance, season 14 had it all – but which episode was your favourite?

Cast your vote below for the best episode of Doctor Who season 14.

Space Babies

Millie Gibson and Ncuti Gatwa in Space Babies. James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

On their first adventure, the Doctor took Ruby into a future where they found a spaceship run by babies!

The synopsis reads: "Ruby learns the Doctor's amazing secrets when he takes her to the far future. There, they find a baby farm run by babies. But can they be saved from the terrifying bogeyman?"

The Devil's Chord

Jeremy Limb as Timothy Drake and Jinkx Monsoon as Maestro in Doctor Who episode The Devil's Chord. James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

Starring Jinkx Monsoon as Maestro, the Doctor and Ruby Sunday went back in time and found themselves having to return music to the world.

The official synopsis for episode 2 reads: "The Doctor and Ruby meet the Beatles but discover that the all-powerful Maestro is changing history. London becomes a battleground with the future of humanity at stake."

Boom

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday and Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor in Doctor Who episode Boom. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Written by Steven Moffat, this high-stakes episode saw the Doctor stuck on a landmine and Ruby working out a way to save him.

This episode also saw the introduction of new companion Varada Sethu, however she appeared to be playing a completely different character.

73 Yards

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who episode 73 Yards. James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

73 Yards focused solely on Ruby as she and the Doctor landed on the Welsh coast and embarked "on the strangest journey of their lives".

Dot and Bubble

Callie Cooke as Lindy in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Viewers were introduced to the world of Finetime and the eccentric Lindy Pepper-Bean (Callie Cooke) as the Doctor and Ruby tried to save her and other residents from imminent death.

Rogue

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor and Jonathan Groff as Rogue in Doctor Who. James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

"This is so Bridgerton!"

Ruby and the Doctor were transported to Regency-era England where they met a mysterious bounty hunter named Rogue, played by Jonathan Groff, who was trying to hunt down a member of the shape-shiftng Chuldur species.

The Legend of Ruby Sunday

Alexander Devrient as Colonel Ibrahim, Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor and Lenny Rush as Morris Gibbons in Doctor Who: The Legend of Ruby Sunday. Alistair Heap/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

The first of the two-part finale saw the Doctor and Ruby head to UNIT HQ to investigate the always-present Susan Triad (Susan Twist), who was soon revealed to be under the influence of Sutekh.

Empire of Death

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor and Bonnie Langford as Mel Bush in Doctor Who's Empire of Death. Sophie Mutevelian/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

The Doctor and Sutekh meet once again as the One Who Waits stopped at nothing to bring death upon the world.

However, the Doctor and Ruby were one step ahead and managed to banish Sutekh once more as the truth of Ruby's mother's was revealed!

Doctor Who season 14 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

