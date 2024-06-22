The finale episode saw the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa), Ruby, and returning companion Mel Bush (Bonnie Langford) defeat Sutekh (Gabriel Woolf), bringing life back to the universe.

But they also made one very important discovery – the identity of Ruby's biological mother.

The final scenes of the show see Ruby and her birth mother, Louise Miller (played by Faye McKeever), reunited, along with her adoptive mother Carla (Michelle Greenidge) and nan Cherry (Angela Wynter).

Making her way back into the TARDIS, Ruby tells the Doctor: "I won't be long, we're just gonna have a catch up and a pizza. Mum's set up a camp bed in nan's room so Louise can stay the night. And then we can head off, you and me!"

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday and Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

"Where to?" the Doctor asks, with Ruby responding: "Wherever you want."

Ruby says: "I've told her so much about you. She knows everything..." before being interrupted by phone calls, telling her that they've found her birth father.

Realising she has to leave, she says: "I'm sorry."

"Don't be sorry," the Doctor tells her as they share a hug. "Don't be sorry at all. Your life is out there now. I've shown you monsters and planets, legends, but this – honey, your adventure is just beginning."

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Leaving the door very much open for Gibson's return, the Doctor assures Ruby he'll see her again, adding: "You, Ruby Sunday, I will see again, because you changed me. I talk about family in a way that I never did before, and it's because of you. You have made my life bigger and better. And now, Ruby Sunday, goodbye."

Just before leaving the TARDIS, Ruby turns back to the Doctor and says "I love you," with the Doctor shedding a tear only after she's left.

As the TARDIS dematerialises, a tearful Ruby is surrounded by her growing family, each of them holding her tight. We see the four of them happily poring over photos of Ruby's childhood together – but, as we know, there's always a twist at the end.

The final scenes of the season offer an ominous warning from Anita Dobson's Mrs Flood, clad in a white coat and holding an umbrella to shield her from the falling snow on the roof.

"And that's how the story of The Church on Ruby Road comes to an end," she says. "With a very happy ending for little Ruby Sunday."

However, she adds: "But life goes on, doesn't it? Ruthlessly. And what happens, you might wonder. Oh, what happens to that mysterious traveller in time and space known as the Doctor? I'm sorry to say his story ends in absolute terror. Night night!"

Of course, Ruby's not gone for good from Doctor Who, as she'll still play an important part in season 15. Varada Sethu is joining the cast as a new companion, alongside Gatwa and Gibson, to make up a TARDIS trio.

Showrunner Russell T Davies also later confirmed: "We’re heading into season 2, and my God, Ruby Sunday is important to that. There’s good stuff to come."

Doctor Who will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2025. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

