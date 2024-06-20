In referencing a "kind woman", Davies seems to be referring to a character in the upcoming episode credited under that moniker, who is being played by guest star Sian Clifford.

Clifford is an actor best-known for her role as Claire in Fleabag, while she has also appeared in series such as Inside No. 9 and His Dark Materials, along with films including See How They Run and Young Woman and the Sea.

Sian Clifford. Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Previously, Davies teased that there was "one great, great actor who appeared in the very last episode that we haven’t credited anywhere yet", and said that they were "a phenomenal actor stepping forward and delivering the most brilliant scene you’ve ever seen".

More like this

Could he have been referring to Clifford? And just who is her mysterious "kind woman" role? Only time will tell...

Davies has also hyped up the upcoming finale on Instagram, as well as pointing to the upcoming Tales of the TARDIS episode for Pyramids of Mars.

Read more:

He said: "The EMPIRE OF DEATH approaches. What is the truth about Susan Triad? Who is Ruby’s mother? And what vital object lies waiting on a distant planet with no name? Answers on their way! All beginning with, tomorrow night: Pyramids of Mars on BBC 4 and @bbciplayer.

"Friday midnight: the Empire drops on @bbciplayer in the UK and @disneyplus worldwide, and in cinemas in the UK, then Saturday night on @bbcone.

"Plus, Doctor Who Unleashed with the lovely shacket-wearing @steffanpowell, and a whole EXTRA half-hour Unleashed looking at the whole series, plus an in-vision commentary for Empire of Death on the iPlayer with me, @thebonnielangford and producer Vicki Delow, with more facts than you can shake a Sutekh at. Here we go!"

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Doctor Who continues on Saturday 22nd June on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.