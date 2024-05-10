You can find our early reviews of Space Babies and The Devil's Chord now for a spoiler-free taste of what's in store, with both chapters representing lighter entries in the Doctor Who canon.

However, the ominously titled season finale – Empire of Death – could well be a more dramatic turn for the long-running series, with Davies previously suggesting that it will be the one most worth staying up until midnight for.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the screenwriter has also teased what the episode has in store, including an as-yet-unannounced guest star.

"More happens in the finale," he explained. "There’s a few surprises to come. There are a couple of cast members we haven’t announced.

"There’s one great, great actor who appeared in the very last episode that we haven’t credited anywhere yet."

Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson in Doctor Who season 14. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf,James Pardon

Davies went on to clarify that the individual in question is "not a celebrity cameo, but just a phenomenal actor stepping forward and delivering the most brilliant scene you’ve ever seen".

He added: "So, there’s a few surprises on the way. But they wouldn’t be surprises if I talked about them too much."

Guest stars confirmed for Doctor Who season 14 include Jonathan Groff (The Matrix Resurrections), Indira Varma (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Golda Rosheuvel (Bridgerton) and Lenny Rush (Am I Being Unreasonable?).

Previously, Miriam Margolyes and Neil Patrick Harris appeared in the trilogy of 60th anniversary specials, playing villains Beep the Meep and the Toymaker, opposite David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor and Catherine Tate's Donna Noble.

Doctor Who premieres on BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 11th May 2024.

