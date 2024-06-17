The original four-part 1975 story – which will air here as a feature-length omnibus episode with updated visual effects – saw Tom Baker's Fourth Doctor and Elisabeth Sladen's Sarah Jane Smith having to battle the almighty Sutekh, who we were dramatically re-introduced to in last weekend's The Legend of Ruby Sunday.

This also marks Fifteen and Ruby's very first time in the Remembered TARDIS, as they "pause in battle" to reflect on their own recent slew of adventures too.

Speaking about reviving the character of Sutekh after almost 50 years, returning voice actor Gabriel Woolf said: "It felt sort of inevitable in a way. I’d never lost Sutekh because of the fans. They've kept him alive, organised conventions all over the place, so it feels kind of natural."

Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor and Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who. James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

On the announcement of the remastered episode, executive producer, Phil Collinson, said: "Revisiting the rich history of Doctor Who is endlessly thrilling and this is no exception. It's so exciting to bring back Tales of the TARDIS again, and to revisit a classic enemy of the Doctor.

"Gabriel Woolf as Sutekh, returning to terrify a whole new generation of children in a blistering season finale, is what makes this show so special and appeal to so many across the generations."

Also chatting about the importance of revisiting the classic story of Pyramids of Mars in the upcoming Tales of the TARDIS episode, Woolf said: "It’s excellent; they will have the complete backstory of Sutekh so they will know how it all began.

"Tom and I play off each other and it was dramatic, it was a bit like a play. I hope it gives a tremendous added dimension to the excitement for the finale – the fact it’s spread out over cinemas and across the world is wonderful."

Tales of the TARDIS: Pyramids of Mars airs on Thursday 20th June at 8pm on BBC Four and BBC iPlayer.

