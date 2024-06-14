Meanwhile, horrifying secrets are revealed from Christmas Eve as the Doctor and UNIT investigate Ruby's past. It seems some of the biggest mysteries of the season are about to be answered. But who's joining us on this journey?

Here's your guide to the cast of Doctor Who – The Legend of Ruby Sunday.

Doctor Who - The Legend of Ruby Sunday cast: Full list of actors and characters

Ncuti Gatwa plays The Doctor

Millie Gibson plays Ruby Sunday

Jemma Redgrave plays Kate Lethbridge-Stewart

Bonnie Langford plays Melanie Bush

Yasmin Finney plays Rose Noble

Alexander Devrient plays Colonel Ibrahim

Lenny Rush plays Morris Gibbons

Genesis Lynea plays Harriet

Susan Twist plays Susan Triad

Fela Lufadeju plays Bailey Sinclair

Michelle Greenidge plays Carla Sunday

Anita Dobson plays Mrs Flood

Angela Wynter plays Cherry Sunday

Tachia Newall plays Colonel Chidozie

Jasmine Baves plays Corporal Sullivan

Aidan Cook plays The Vlinx

Nicholas Briggs voices The Vlinx

Ncuti Gatwa plays The Doctor

Ncuti Gatwa and Bonnie Langford in Doctor Who's The Legend of Ruby Sunday. BBC/James Pardon

Who is the Doctor? The Doctor is a time traveller from Gallifrey. In The Legend of Ruby Sunday, he'll have to fight "the greatest evil of all".

Where have I seen Ncuti Gatwa before? Outside of Doctor Who, Gatwa is best known for his roles in Sex Education, Barbie and Masters of the Air.

Millie Gibson plays Ruby Sunday

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday and Michelle Greenidge as Carla Sunday in Doctor Who's The Legend of Ruby Sunday. BBC STUDIOS 2023,James Pardon

Who is Ruby Sunday? Ruby Sunday is the Doctor's companion. In this episode, we'll see her UNIT investigating her past – and perhaps even get an answer to the big question of the season: who is her birth mother?

Where have I seen Millie Gibson before? Aside from Doctor Who, Gibson is best known for her role as Kelly Neelan in Coronation Street.

Jemma Redgrave plays Kate Lethbridge-Stewart

Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart in Doctor Who's The Legend of Ruby Sunday. ,BBC STUDIOS 2023,Sophie Mutevelian

Who is Kate Lethbridge-Stewart? Kate is an old friend of the Doctor's and the daughter of the Brigadier. She took over from him and now runs UNIT. We last saw Kate in the episode 73 Yards.

Where have I seen Jemma Redgrave before? Outside of her role as Kate Stewart, Jemma Redgrave is known for her parts as Major Berenice Wolfe in Holby City, and Amelia in Grantchester, as well as parts in Bramwell, Cold Blood, Judge John Deed and Waking the Dead.

Bonnie Langford plays Melanie Bush

Bonnie Langford as Mel Bush in Doctor Who. BBC/Sophie Mutevelian

Who is Melanie Bush? Mel is a companion who first travelled with the Sixth and Seventh Doctors in the classic run of Doctor Who. She returned as a staff member at UNIT in the 60th anniversary specials, and will help the Doctor and Ruby on their mission.

Langford recently opened up to RadioTimes.com about Mel's role in the finale, saying: "Mel now has been basically spying in another job to gain information about an organisation that UNIT is quite worried about. And then the Doctor arrives because, you know, he's heard about things as well.

"And it all then literally cranks up very quickly. So Mel is able to, having infiltrated this area, offer up all that information and support and basically takes the Doctor on a Vespa. I know (laughs), it’s camp as hell – it is brilliant!

"And, and so basically she then is locked into this whole story of how to resolve what seems to be this mystery of stuff that's going on. Mel will go to the end of the Earth for the Doctor. She knows his history and also his love for the planet, the universe and everything involved is so genuine – it's so authentic – and she's just thrilled to be beside him again."

Where have I seen Bonnie Langford before? Aside from Doctor Who, Langford is known as a theatre icon, and starred as Carmel Kazemi in EastEnders from 2015 to 2018.

Yasmin Finney plays Rose Noble

Yasmin Finney as Rose Noble in Doctor Who's The Legend of Ruby Sunday. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Who is Rose Noble? Rose is the daughter of Catherine Tate's Donna Noble, who we first met in the 60th anniversary specials. She's now a staff member at UNIT and is set to help the Doctor and Ruby.

Where have I seen Yasmin Finney before? Aside from her role as Rose Noble, Finney is known as Elle in Heartstopper.

Alexander Devrient plays Colonel Ibrahim

Alexander Devrient as Colonel Ibrahim, Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor and Lenny Rush as Morris Gibbons in Doctor Who: The Legend of Ruby Sunday. Alistair Heap/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

Who is Colonel Ibrahim? Colonel Ibrahim is a soldier at UNIT.

Where have I seen Alexander Devrient before? Devrient has also appeared in Ted Lasso and The Bureau.

Lenny Rush plays Morris Gibbons

Lenny Rush as Morris Gibbons in Doctor Who: The Legend Of Ruby Sunday. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Sophie Mutevelian

Who is Morris Gibbons? Morris is the new scientific advisor at UNIT. Rush was previously meant to appear in a different role in the first episode, Space Babies.

Explaining the switch, showrunner Russell T Davies said: "Lenny Rush was one of the voices of the space babies, and he’d been so good as a space baby voice that at that read through we kind of sat there and went 'It’s a shame. It’s a shame he’s just a voice and we’re not going to actually see Lenny.'

"So this chance came along to cast a new scientific adviser and I was like, 'Oh my God, let’s get Lenny'."

Where have I seen Lenny Rush before? Rush is best known for starring alongside Daisy May Cooper in the comedy Am I Being Unreasonable? He's also appeared in Renegade Nell and has starred in Taskmaster.

Susan Twist plays Susan Triad

Susan Twist as Susan Triad in Doctor Who: The Legend Of Ruby Sunday. James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

Who is Susan Triad? Susan Triad appears to be a tech mogul and the mastermind behind the mysterious Triad Technology.

Where have I seen Susan Twist before? Fans will have seen Twist in every recent episode of Doctor Who as the mystery about her character continues. Elsewhere, Twist has been seen in Coronation Street and In The Flesh.

Doctor Who continues Saturdays on BBC One and iPlayer.

