In one of the new images, Susan Triad is seen making a presentation of S Triad technology, while another image sees her shaking hands with Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor, while Bonnie Langford's Mel stands behind him.

Another image sees Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday meeting Yasmin Finney's Rose Noble for the first time, with Jemma Redgrave's Kate Lethbridge Stewart in the background, while another sees the Doctor pointing his sonic screwdriver, with Lenny Rush's Morris and Alexander Devrient's Colonel Ibrahim watching on.

Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor, Bonnie Langford as Mel and Susan Twist as Susan Triad in Doctor Who. James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

The Legend of Ruby Sunday will form the first part of a two-episode finale, with the subsequent episode, Empire of Death, rounding out this season. The next episode to air will then be the Steven Moffat-penned Christmas special, Joy to the World.

The synopsis for The Legend of Ruby Sunday says: "The Doctor and UNIT investigate Ruby's past. But as the Time Window reveals horrifying secrets from Christmas Eve, the mysterious Triad Technology unleash the greatest evil of all."

Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge Stewart, Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday and Yasmin Finney as Rose Noble in Doctor Who:The Legend Of Ruby Sunday Alistair Heap/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

Showrunner Russell T Davies has teased that fans "will be screaming" when they see the finale, which he has also dubbed "the most devastating finale".

He said: "I have to say, we are dropping these episodes at midnight, and if ever you’re going to stay up until midnight with a bottle of cider or a box of chocolates and sit there and watch Doctor Who, I would recommend it for that one – because you will be screaming."

Alexander Devrient as Colonel Ibrahim, Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor and Lenny Rush as Morris Gibbons in Doctor Who: The Legend of Ruby Sunday Alistair Heap/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

Davies has also teased that The Legend of Ruby Sunday will reveal "Ruby Sunday's most precious secret". But just what will that be...?

Doctor Who continues on Saturday 15th June on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

