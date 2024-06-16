According to overnight figures from Barb (via DoctorWhoTV), this is slightly down from the 2.11 who tuned into last week's Regency-era episode Rogue.

However, this is the lowest out of all the seven episodes so far, with episode 3 ever so slightly ahead with 2.04 million. It is, of course, important to note that these figures are only representative of BBC One's overnight audience, and doesn't include those who tuned in on BBC iPlayer earlier in the day following its midnight release.

In a new release strategy, Doctor Who episodes have been released first on BBC iPlayer at midnight on a Saturday, with the episode then airing later in the evening.

The Legend of Ruby Sunday is the first half of the two-part finale and answered some very important questions from fans, including all about the One Who Waits.

The episode revealed that the One Who Waits was in fact the pantheon's supreme commander, Sutekh – one of a race of Osirans, beings of God-like power who are worshipped by many cultures across the universe, including on Earth in ancient Egypt.

The episode will be followed up with Empire of Death, marking the final episode of season 14. The trailer for it was released on Saturday night, hinting at a showdown like no other between the Doctor and an all-powerful foe.

The full synopsis for Empire of Death reads: "The Doctor has lost, his ageless enemy reigns supreme, and a shadow is falling over creation. Nothing can stop the devastation... except, perhaps, one woman."

We can't wait!

Doctor Who continues on Saturday 22nd June on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.