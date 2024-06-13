With the teaser trailer unveiled for the former at the end of Rogue last week, there has been much anticipation as to what the final episode will entail.

In a newly released synopsis, there is much to ponder on, and fan theories have gone rife on social media, with many believing the episode hints to the return of classic Doctor Who villain, Sutekh.

The synopsis reads: "The Doctor has lost, his ageless enemy reigns supreme, and a shadow is falling over creation. Nothing can stop the devastation... except, perhaps, one woman."

Sutekh, also known as Destroyer of the Jackal, was a godlike figure who "planned to destroy all life in the universe" and was first seen in the 1975 Tom Baker story Pyramids of Mars. It is worth noting that he was also immortal, which offers a nod to the "ageless enemy" the Doctor will face.

The Doctor has faced a range of enemies in season 14 and beyond, from the likes of The Toymaker and Jinkx Monsoon's Maestro.

Before the former met his demise in The Giggle, The Toymaker warned that "legions are coming" and, following the episode, showrunner Russell T Davies teased what that could mean for Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor.

Speaking on The Official Doctor Who Podcast, Davies said: "The Toymaker said his legions are coming, and they are. Faithful viewers, listeners, podcasters, I can tell you, they are. Possibly also involving pantheons of previous godlike characters.

"There have been godlike characters before in Doctor Who, the Gods of Ragnarok, for example, and other powerful beings who you can decide are gods or not."

While we have already seen one of those creatures in Maestro, fans could very well see the Doctor experience more!

Doctor Who fans will have to stay tuned to find out if the infamous Sutekh will return, but as they wait, many have been speculating on X (formerly known as Twitter).

One user wrote: "Wait I just realised the Pyramids of Mars parallel??? If this isn't foreshadowing Sutekh I'll be so mad."

Another theorised that the recurring Susan Twist could be "an unaware, unconscious servant of Sutekh",

Doctor Who continues Saturdays on BBC One and iPlayer.

