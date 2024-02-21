He joins the cast made up of Neve McIntosh as great detective Madame Vastra, Catrin Stewart as her spouse Jenny Flint and Dan Starkey as their loyal valet Strax.

Producer David Richardson said: "There’s a cuckoo in the nest at Paternoster Row, and an alien time and space traveller passing through Victorian London.

"The Fourth Doctor crashes into Vastra’s life – and listening to the scenes featuring Tom Baker and Neve McIntosh is an absolute thrill."

The Paternoster Gang.

McIntosh added: "Acting with Tom Baker has been something I've wanted to do for so long. He was my Doctor growing up, from when I was hiding behind the sofa."

A synopsis for the episode teases how Vastra will seek out clues for the presence of trespassers in the Gang's previous cases.

There's also a new cast member joining them for the ride, as the box set marks Cassian Bilton's Big Finish debut. Bilton is best known for appearing in Apple TV+ sci-fi hit Foundation.

