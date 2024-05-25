The new episode delves into Welsh folk horror, with the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) arriving on the coast in the TARDIS. But quickly, Ruby sees a mysterious figure watching her from a distance and the Doctor disappears.

So, with Ruby left on her own, how exactly does she find out what the woman in the distance wants and who she is?

Read on for everything you need to know about the ending to Doctor Who's 73 Yards. Buckle in!

Doctor Who – 73 Yards ending explained: Who is the woman?

By the end of the episode, it's revealed that the woman in the distance is an older version of Ruby.

Early in the episode, the Doctor disappears and Ruby is left to her own devices. She leaves to go back home, with not only her mother, Carla Sunday (Michelle Greenidge), but also Head of UNIT, Kate Stewart (Jemma Redgrave) abandoning her.

We see Ruby at different stages in her life – all with the woman still following her, staying 73 yards away at all times.

A pivotal scene then takes place in a hospital, when Ruby is an old woman. The woman in the distance appears in the room, right in front of Ruby. As they see each other, we're transported to the clifftop to when the Doctor and Ruby first stepped out of the TARDIS – but this time we see things from the woman's perspective.

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who episode 73 Yards. BBC Studios,Lara Cornell

Watching Ruby, the woman comments on how young she was, making it clear that, all along, the woman has been an older version of Ruby.

This time, Ruby manages to stop the Doctor from breaking the fairy circle. He doesn't disappear, and everything is set right. The older version of Ruby now disappears, with younger Ruby seeming to not remember anything – except the idea that she'd visited Wales a third time in her life.

What is the significance of 73 Yards?

This one is quite a logical answer. From what showrunner Russell T Davies has said, it seems that 73 yards is the perfect distance to be able to see the figure in the distance but not see any distinguishing features. It also had to be shorter than the length of a football pitch for the scene with Roger ap Gwilliam (Aneurin Barnard) to work.

Davies said on the Official Doctor Who Podcast: "I literally had to go and stand on Swansea Pier and work out exactly what 73 Yards was to make this story work – that'll make sense when you see it.

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who episode 73 Yards. BBC Studios,James Pardon

"This is Welsh folk horror coming up, with an astonishing cast... It's spooky, it's strange, it's genuinely unlike any other episode we've ever done before. We all found ourselves fascinated by making this. We had to test so much and get so much exactly right.

"It's very strange, 73 yards is very significantly important. Pay attention to those scrolls at the beginning and you might wonder what the message means – 'Rest in peace, Mad Jack.'"

Who is Mad Jack?

Mad Jack turns out to be Roger ap Gwilliam, played by Aneurin Barnard, who becomes Prime Minister during the episode. He's a dangerous politician, who Ruby gets close to in order to formulate a plan to get rid of him.

We first hear the name Mad Jack when Ruby reads a piece of paper in the fairy circle saying: "Rest in Peace, Mad Jack." During the 2040s, Ruby sees Gwilliam on TV revealing his nickname was 'Mad Jack'.

Aneurin Barnard as Roger Ap Gwilliam in Doctor Who episode 73 Yards. ,BBC Studios,James Pardon

During the episode, Gwilliam makes chilling political promises, as well as it being made clear that he's harassing staff members.

Ruby manages to force him to resign during a visit to a football stadium. Standing exactly 73 Yards away from him, she causes the woman in the distance to stand right next to him. Terrified, he runs away from her and resigns from his role as Prime Minister.

What did the woman say to Carla and Kate?

It's not clear what the woman says to older Carla to make her abandon the younger version of Ruby. During the episode. UNIT's Kate Stewart also rejects her after an interaction with the woman.

When Carla attempts to call Ruby while speaking to the woman, Ruby is unable to hear what she's saying.

Michelle Greenidge as Carla Sunday in Doctor Who. BBC Studios

One theory is that she said anything she needed to in order to ensure that the younger version of Ruby stayed on her own, to keep her on the right path to one day go back in time and complete the loop.

Doctor Who continues on Saturday 1st June on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.