According to a release, it will follow the latter as he is "pursued by another of his own incarnations destined to be forgotten" after solving "the mystery of his degeneration".

The synopsis continues: "Dealing with the repercussions of degeneration, the Doctor has a limited window of time to evade capture, recruit old allies, wage a war, and find out what’s really going on.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"A warrior is being hunted by a mysterious stranger in a TARDIS. A rogue agent has been assigned a mission to eliminate a dangerous foe. This is a fight between a war criminal and a fugitive. A fight between Doctors."

More like this

Martin made her debut as the character in the 2020 episode Fugitive of the Judoon, and has long been expected to make the leap to Big Finish, with a six-episode audio spin-off series titled The Fugitive Doctor Adventures announced more than two years ago and expected to launch in early 2025.

Read more:

Producer David Richardson described the star as "absolutely brilliant" and added of the drama: "The main story of Once and Future is over, but this is an afterward, a final chapter, which unites two incarnations who have been lost to the Doctor’s consciousness.

"It’s the Fugitive vs War Doctor, with some old friends and foes joining the fray."

Those old friends and foes include Lisa Bowerman as Benny Summerfield, the 26th- century archaeologist who’s long been a friend of the Doctor, and Chase Masterson as the bounty hunter Vienna Salvatori, while other names on the cast list are Imogen Stubbs as Queen Elizabeth I, Nicholas Khan as Shalvar, leader of the Voord, and Richard Reed as various voices.

Once and Future: Coda - The Final Act, and is now available to pre-order as a single-disc collector’s edition CD (+ download for just £10.99), or digital download only (for just £8.99), exclusively from bigfinish.com.

Doctor Who will return at Christmas on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.