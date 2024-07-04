It goes on sale on 21st October 2024, but pre-orders are currently open via the likes of Amazon, HMV, Zavvi and Rarewaves.

A special trailer has been created to mark the release, which you can enjoy below:

You can expect to see Sophie Aldred join the Doctor as Ace, with the edition containing unseen footage of the pair as well as a sprucing up of the episodes' special effects, immersive surround sound and more.

Fans will have access to In Conversation segments with Aldred, script editor Andrew Cartmen and director Chris Clough, as well as new episodes of Behind the Sofa with the Doctor himself, Aldred and fellow cast members including Bonnie Langford (Mel), Wendy Padbury (Zoe) and Janet Fielding (Tegan).

The special content will also feature collectors showing their Doctor Who gear from the 1980s, a documentary on actor Dursley McLinden, who played Sgt Mike Smith in Remembrance of the Daleks, and two longer versions of Silver Nemesis, among others.

