The producers of audio drama spin-offs from the BBC TV series have today (23rd April) confirmed new spin-offs starring Jo Martin as the Fugitive Doctor and Sacha Dhawan as the Master.

The current era of Doctor Who may be coming to an end on television, but it's set to live on in a new set of adventures from Big Finish.

Martin's character – first introduced in 2020 Doctor Who episode Fugitive of the Judoon as a previously unseen incarnation of the Doctor from early in the character's timeline – will front The Fugitive Doctor Adventures, six full-cast audio dramas to be released across two box sets.

"Big Finish do amazing work - they are a vital part of the fandom," said Martin. "I can’t wait to see what stories they have in store for the Fugitive Doctor.”

Big Finish Chairman Jason Haigh-Ellery said: "I first met Jo Martin at a Doctor Who convention in February of this year, where she wowed the crowds with her enthusiasm for the programme and the role of the Fugitive Doctor.

"Her excitement was palpable – Jo obviously loves the role and we are so excited to create new adventures for her to star in. As the Fugitive Doctor herself once said, 'You’re going to love this…'"

Producer David Richardson added: "What a privilege to be producing The Fugitive Doctor Adventures. There’s a whole era to explore in these stories that follow on from Fugitive of the Judoon, and I can’t wait to start work with the gloriously talented and charismatic Jo Martin!"

Story details, writers and additional guest cast will be announced in the near future.

Meanwhile, Dhawan's incarnation of the Doctor's oldest nemesis – who debuted in 2020's Spyfall – will also appear in his own series, Call Me Master, which will again be comprised of six adventures across two boxsets.

"I absolutely adore working with the fantastic team at Big Finish," said Dhawan. "So, when they asked me to play the Master in his own series, it was an offer I couldn't refuse! The Master is such a joy to play on so many levels! I can't wait to see what he's going to be getting up to without the Doctor around to hold him back! Hold onto your seats, folks...!"

Jason Haigh-Ellery added: "Sacha Dhawan is already part of the family at Big Finish, having guest-starred in a number of Doctor Who and Torchwood audio dramas since 2014.

"Sacha’s enthusiasm for the Master knows no bounds – we are so excited to work with him and his rather unhinged alter ego at Big Finish. It’s going to be a hell of a ride!"

Producer Heather Challands said: "Sacha's Master was iconic from the moment he revealed himself to the audience. His performance has such charisma, such madness and can turn on a dime.

"I'm beyond thrilled and honoured to be the producer that gets to bring this incarnation of the Master to Big Finish listeners. It's going to be very fun getting to peel back the layers and find out just what makes this Master tick..."

As if all that weren't exciting enough, Big Finish has teased that The Fugitive Doctor Adventures and Call Me Master are just the first in a range of spin-offs from the Thirteenth Doctor’s era of Doctor Who, with more new series to follow...

The Fugitive Doctor Adventures and Call Me Master are both now available to pre-order exclusively on the Big Finish website as 3-disc collector’s edition box sets or downloads.

Doctor Who will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year. All 13 series of Doctor Who are available to watch now on Prime Video – sign up for a Prime Video free trial.

