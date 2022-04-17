Doctor Who trailer revealed for Jodie Whittaker's epic final episode

The Master (Sacha Dhawan) will return for the Thirteenth Doctor's swan song, while the Daleks and the Cybermen - including Ashad (Patrick O'Kane), also known as the Lone Cyberman - will also appear.

Doctor Who has debuted a first-look trailer for its Centenary special, confirming which villains Jodie Whittaker will be going up against in her final episode.

youtube.com/watch?v=BHhjMjqy7dU

The feature-length episode will mark the first time that all three iconic foes have played major roles in a single Doctor Who story.

Returning to help the Doctor, Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop) in this epic battle for survival will be two companions from classic Doctor Who – Tegan Jovanka (Janet Fielding) and Sophie Aldred (Ace).

BBC Studios/James Pardon

BBC Studios/James Pardon

Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall said: "Jodie’s final feature-length story contains a plethora of treats and surprises for audiences and fans, not least the return of two of the most beloved companions in the show’s history. They’ll be helping the Doctor fight on three fronts, against her deadliest enemies: the Master, Daleks and Cybermen, in one huge story!

BBC Studios / James Pardon

BBC Studios/James Pardon

"For the BBC’s Centenary, we’ll be celebrating the past, present and future of Doctor Who, in a fittingly thrilling, epic and emotional send-off for the Thirteenth Doctor."

Two more familiar faces will also appear in the special: Vinder (Jacob Anderson) and Kate Stewart (Jemma Redgrave) will both be back, having last appeared in Doctor Who's last full series in late 2021.

BBC Studios / James Pardon

The as-yet-untitled special will be written by departing showrunner Chibnall and directed by Jamie Magnus Stone – it will air later this year on BBC One and BBC iPlayer as part of the BBC’s Centenary celebrations.

Outgoing producer Matt Strevens has described the episode as "massive, feature-length epic", saying: "It was huge to shoot – with lots of surprises for fans of all ages. Jodie gets a really good send-off. I think it will push everybody’s buttons.

"And the fact the BBC asked us for it to be part of their centenary celebrations – I think that just underlines the iconic nature of the show."

Director Jamie Magnus Stone has also dropped some hints as to what fans can expect from Whittaker's final scenes, as she departs Doctor Who after four years on-screen.

“Everybody clapped her – and Mandip, actually. Everybody clapped them into the TARDIS for their last time, and then there were some tears,” Stone told RadioTimes.com.

BBC Studios / James Pardon

“And we shot the last-ever scene in the TARDIS, and said goodbye to the TARDIS, and then there were some tears.

“And then we went out to film, basically, her regeneration. And the last shot that we did, I think, will be the last shot in the episode as well. So it was really nice to do things in sequence. And it was mostly Jodie and Mandip’s scenes on that last day. So it was just super-emotional.”

