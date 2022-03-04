First up, there’s the swashbuckling Legend of the Sea Devils , followed by Jodie Whittaker’s farewell episode this autumn – and in a new interview Strevens has opened up about how one planned special turned into two, as well as what fans can expect from the "massive, feature-length" regeneration story.

Departing executive producer Matt Strevens has waved goodbye to his Doctor Who day job already, but with two episodes from his tenure still to air there’s plenty to look forward to.

"When they approached Chris, saying 'We’d love you to do one more – we know the production schedule’s really tight, but what do you think about doing a special for the centenary of the BBC?', it was a no-brainer," Strevens told Doctor Who Magazine.

"The final story is a massive, feature-length epic – it was huge to shoot – with lots of surprises for fans of all ages. Jodie gets a really good send-off. I think it will push everybody’s buttons.

"And the fact the BBC asked us for it to be part of their centenary celebrations – I think that just underlines the iconic nature of the show."

Currently little is known about the centenary special, with rumours suggesting that Sacha Dhawan’s Master and Jo Martin’s Fugitive Doctor could return to tie together all the strands of Jodie Whittaker’s time on Doctor Who.

Mandip Gill and Jodie Whittaker on the set of Doctor Who BBC Studios/James Pardon

While Strevens' comments imply that the special may be longer than usual – anything between an hour and 90 minutes seems likely – all we actually know for sure is that the episode will co-star Mandip Gill’s Yaz, and will focus on Whittaker’s regeneration into the next Doctor, the casting of whom is still a mystery.

"Jodie’s also very excited about who the next incumbent of the TARDIS is," Strevens said.

"There’s that great thing, I think, of being able to hand the baton on. That’s lovely for each actor who plays the part – you’re a custodian and, like all of us who make the show, you want to make sure you’ve left it in a good enough place to continue."

Later, he added: "It meant a lot to Jodie to know that she would regenerate – it’s lovely to pass that on."

Altogether, it sounds like the Doctor Who era of Strevens, Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall is going out with a bang. Fans may need the next six months or so to prepare themselves...

Doctor Who: Legend of the Sea Devils comes to BBC One this spring. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.