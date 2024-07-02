The apparent title is a direct reference to a line Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor uses in 73 Yards (which was also directed by Williams) after he and companion Ruby (Millie Gibson) land in Wales.

"That smell, that green, that coastline...Ruby, oh... the rocks and the water, it never ends – the war between the land and the sea," he says.

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor and Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who episode 73 Yards. BBC Studios/James Pardon

Though nothing is confirmed, this update fits in with reports that date all the way back to January stating that a Doctor Who spin-off titled The War Between the Land and the Sea was in development.

RadioTimes.com has contacted the BBC, who declined to comment.

Production List had Cardiff as the filming location, and listed Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies and producers Phil Collinson, Vicki Delow, Jane Tranter and Julie Gardner as crew members.

As well as 73 Yards, Williams also directed this season's fifth episode, Dot and Bubble.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

