Doctor Who looks to be bringing back season 14 director for new spin-off
Has the Doctor Who spin-off rumoured to be featuring the Sea Devils found a director?
Rumours of a Doctor Who spin-off featuring maritime foes the Sea Devils have been gaining traction in the past few months, with a new development suggesting that a director is attached to the project.
A since-deleted update to Dylan Holmes Williams's CV on the Berlin Associates site – spotted by X user @chrismckinon01 – listed him as a director for a project titled The War Between the Land and the Sea.
The apparent title is a direct reference to a line Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor uses in 73 Yards (which was also directed by Williams) after he and companion Ruby (Millie Gibson) land in Wales.
"That smell, that green, that coastline...Ruby, oh... the rocks and the water, it never ends – the war between the land and the sea," he says.
Though nothing is confirmed, this update fits in with reports that date all the way back to January stating that a Doctor Who spin-off titled The War Between the Land and the Sea was in development.
More like this
RadioTimes.com has contacted the BBC, who declined to comment.
Production List had Cardiff as the filming location, and listed Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies and producers Phil Collinson, Vicki Delow, Jane Tranter and Julie Gardner as crew members.
As well as 73 Yards, Williams also directed this season's fifth episode, Dot and Bubble.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.